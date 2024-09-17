Homelessness, crime and open drug use claimed another Spokane business. Two-time James Beard Awards Semi-Finalist chef Chad White is closing his celebrated restaurant due to downtown lawlessness. It begs the question: is Spokane becoming Seattle, or is it already there?

White announced he was closing Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar after eight years of operating in downtown Spokane. The decision came down to what’s best for his staff and customers.

“The hard truth is that like many businesses in downtown Spokane, we’ve faced a challenging and rough road,” White wrote in an open letter. “The increasing crime, visible drug use and the damage to public and private property have made it harder and harder to maintain a safe environment for our team and partners who are like family to me, and for you, our valued guests.”

White is imploring local leaders to “recognize the urgency of what’s happening in our downtown.” He said if he’s struggling to maintain a restaurant in such a chaotic environment, a restauranteur with less national acclaim stands no chance.

“The challenges we face are real and growing, and if we don’t take immediate action to address the safety and well-being of our downtown, many more businesses — especially the smaller ones — will face even greater struggles in the months ahead,” he wrote. “Now is the time for us to come together and protect what makes Spokane so special.”

The restaurant will stay open until they run out of fresh ingredients. Then, the space will be used as an events space or for special pop-up restaurant events.

What did another restaurant close in Spokane? Crime

The latest incident impacting Zona Blanca came last week. The ceviche bar was broken into twice within a span of just 24 hours. According to a local business leader, the restaurant was “ransacked and looted throughout the evening by a gang of criminals coming and going.”

Local business leaders have grown tired of the deteriorating conditions in downtown Spokane. They created an email thread connecting with one another, sharing stories of what’s happening and offering advice on what to do next.

A real estate broker who shared news about the break-in on the email thread shared with “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH said when he visited the property after the second incident, he was beyond angry and frustrated.

“There were six people camped out under the ‘no camping’ sign, three of which were actively using drugs when I arrived,” he wrote.

He complained that “the fatigue is real and it is absolutely exhausting” after dealing with the issues downtown.

“We cannot continue to allow our businesses to be terrorized in this manner,” he wrote. “When 80% of the crimes are committed by only a small number (20-30?) of individuals we need a repeat offender law that can deal with these people. Fortunately, one of the individuals from the first nights break-in was apprehended by SPD the following day. The individual was arrested on two previous felony counts (2nd-degree burglary and 2nd-degree theft) which were unrelated to the break-in at Zona Blanca.”

Like many fed-up residents and business owners, he wondered how it was “possible that this individual was out roaming the streets of downtown? Let’s not confuse the issue, these are drug-addicted criminal deviants who need to be locked up.”

Spokane is becoming Seattle

Spokane is dealing with a similar crime crisis as downtown Seattle. It’s fueled by homeless drug addicts who openly smoke fentanyl, use sidewalks as toilets and sometimes physically attack random passers-by. Unfortunately, after voters replaced a more moderate council and mayor with radical progressives, Spokane has taken a turn. Local leaders seem to be taking cues from Seattle’s failed playbook. It’s why they’re getting Seattle results.

Instead of addressing the root of the problem — drug addiction and lawlessness — they’re doubling down on ineffective “harm reduction” policies that enable this behavior. Advocates claim they’re saving lives, when all they’re doing is postponing an eventual overdose. As bad, the city is considering making “housing status” a protected class, which would offer the homeless even more carte blanche over downtown to do as they please.

Spokane’s residents deserve better. If city officials keep ignoring the crisis, Spokane will soon rival Seattle for its urban decay — and that’s not exactly a title to be proud of.

