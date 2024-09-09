Close
Lakewood 3-year-old dies after falling into septic tank

Sep 9, 2024, 12:30 PM

Photo: A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a septic tank in his neighbor's backyard Sunday aft...

A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a septic tank in his neighbor's backyard Sunday afternoon in Lakewood. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a septic tank in his neighbor’s backyard Sunday afternoon in Lakewood, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the young boy was playing with his 4-year-old brother and a 6-year-old neighbor just before the incident in the 10300 block of 93rd Street Court Southwest.

More local news: Suspect with 47 prior arrests kills 70-year-old in wrong-way crash in Lacey

Sgt. Darren Moss, a sheriff’s department spokesperson, told KIRO Newsradio at some point, the boy lifted the lid on the septic tank and fell in. The lid is about the same size as a manhole cover.

A family member called 911 shortly after 2 p.m.

“The 3-year-old removed the lid to the neighbor’s septic tank and fell in,” Moss added. “The 4-year-old went inside and told the grandmother who called 911.”

Other news: Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 Idaho college students

Moss said an adult was in and out of the house with the children at the time. Emergency responders with West Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived and pulled the child through the small opening to the tank shortly after 3 p.m. Deputies said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierce County detectives and forensic investigators were called to the scene to document the incident. Investigators believe the boy drowned, however, there is no word on the official cause of death.

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio.

