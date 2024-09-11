Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JOHN CURLEY AND JAKE SKORHEIM

Vigilante dad recounts catching man accused of assaulting UW students: ‘I’ve got to find this guy’

Sep 10, 2024, 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:50 pm

Photo: The dad of a UW student took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was a...

The dad of a UW student took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was assaulted, helping SPD catch this suspect. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The father of a University of Washington (UW) student took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was assaulted.

Bill Steinkirchner, who lives in California, spoke with “The John and Jake Show” on KIRO Newsradio on Tuesday about how he tracked down the man suspected of the attack.

It started Sunday morning when he got a call from his wife that his daughter had been assaulted.

“Basically, what happened was, she was across the street and this guy was yelling and screaming and she ignored him and apparently he zeroed in on her,” Steinkirchner said. “It was early in the morning, so nobody else was out, ran across the street and next thing you know, he’s swinging at her. He’s yelling at her, ‘I’m gonna kill you. I got a gun.'”

Other news: Israel says it likely killed an American activist by mistake

Steinkirchner said as soon as he heard that, he booked a flight and was out the door.

To find the man, Steinkirchner scoured the internet to get all the information he could on his whereabouts. Once he arrived at UW, he searched the area and to his surprise, saw the man in an alley.

“I go, ‘It can’t be that easy’ and I walked up there, and sure enough, we almost ran into each other,” Steinkirchner said. “He didn’t know who I was but I recognized him instantly from the pictures and I just kind of like, ‘Hey,’ and I yelled at him, and he kind of looked at me. I said, ‘You’re gonna have to bleep it out.’ But I go, you want to **** girls? Go, **** what? And so he booked it, this guy could have been in the Olympics, I mean, he just ran.”

‘It’s been really hard:’ Girlfriend of father killed near Magnuson Park speaks out

Steinkirchner said he chased the man for a while, his military training kicking in, before coming to a point where he could call the police. Seattle officers then arrived and were able to detain the man.

“I think it took me about three hours to quit sweating,” Steinkirchner joked.

To hear the full story, click below:

Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more.

John Curley and Jake Skorheim on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to tom and curleyTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 3pm for John Curley and Jake Skorheim.

John Curley and Jake Skorheim

John Curley and Jake Skorheim

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Take the Gen Alpha Slang Quiz With John Curley

Every generation has their own language, their own slang words and Gen Alpha is no exception. Sure, we might not know what “skibidi” means, but “negative aura” seems pretty self-explanatory. “Fanum tax” could be something from Star Wars, maybe, but it is definitely “sus.” See what we did there? Jake puts John to the test […]

5 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Contacting a Company to Quit Your Job

Would you pay a company or someone to quit your job? John Curley did and it didn’t quite go the way he expected. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to learn more!

6 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Homeward Bound: A Minnesota Cat’s Journey

A cat that went missing in Minnesota was found 1500 miles away in Monroe. It’s a miracle, right!?!? However, John and Jake have one question, who is responsible for paying to get the cat home? The owner who lost their pet or the person who found it? What do you think? Listen to the John […]

7 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Let’s Go For a World Record!

Two days ago was the 69th anniversary of the first publication of the Guinness Book of World Records. John and Jake talk about some bizarre records, and we find out that John is training for the “most pushups in a minute” record. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO […]

12 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Boeing Astronauts Stuck in Space for Another 6 Months?!?!

Over the weekend, Boeing announced that the two astronauts stuck at the International Space Station will have to spend another six months in space. John and Jake find the story very interesting and wonder if the astronauts are getting paid overtime? Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio […]

13 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Connection Made Through Radio

Radio has the power to tie us together in a way, unlike television. John shares some incredible stories demonstrating how this medium has uplifted people during their darkest hours. Listen to the John & Jake Show every weekday at 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Listen to KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, or visit MyNorthwest.com to […]

15 days ago

Vigilante dad recounts catching man accused of assaulting UW students: ‘I’ve got to find this guy’