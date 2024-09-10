Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO

‘It’s been really hard:’ Girlfriend of father killed near Magnuson Park speaks out

Sep 10, 2024, 4:36 PM

Photo: Skylar Johnson killed in a shooting near Magnuson Park....

Skylar Johnson killed in a shooting near Magnuson Park. (Photo courtesy of Johnson's family via GoFundMe)

(Photo courtesy of Johnson's family via GoFundMe)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

There’s still no arrest in Sunday’s fatal shooting of a 23-year-old father in Seattle’s Magnuson Park neighborhood. His family said Skylar Johnson was killed simply for asking a group of people outside his apartment to hold down the noise so his two-month-old daughter could sleep. It was 3:30 in the morning.

“He got up and he went outside to tell them to get lost and try to scare them off the porch,” Johnson’s girlfriend said. “He tried to chase them off and make sure they left. Then I heard the shots.”

Previous coverage: Shooting in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood Sunday leaves one dead

Johnson’s girlfriend spoke for the first time, exclusively to KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest about what happened the morning her life and her daughter’s life were changed forever.

“I knew immediately what happened because I heard the arguing and heard the gunshots,” she said. “I was just praying it wasn’t what I thought it was, but unfortunately, it was. I ran outside and he had been shot. I tried to do CPR and asked people to call the police. By the time they get there, there was nothing they could do.”

She said he had been hit three or four times in his torso.

“It’s been really hard,” she said. “I never thought I’d be doing this without him. I’ve just been feeling like I was robbed and he was robbed of the experience of family.”

Now, she said she will try to pick up the pieces of her shattered life and figure out how she and her daughter can move forward.

“I just wish people weren’t so quick to kill because, usually, it’s not that serious,” Johnson’s girlfriend said. “People are shooting before thinking, before talking. Kids are killing kids. Parents are being taken away from their kids. You never think it’s going to touch you, and then it does.”

Police: Scam asking for money for child’s surgery sprouts up in Lynnwood

The family has a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses. Click the link below if you’d like to help:

Fundraiser by Michael Trepp: Support Skylar Johnson’s Family After Tragedy

If anyone has information about this incident, please call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Incident 2024-254963/North Precinct.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

KIRO Newsradio

Photo: The dad of a UW student took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was a...

Julia Dallas

Vigilante dad recounts catching man accused of assaulting UW students: ‘I’ve got to find this guy’

The father of a University of Washington student took matters into his own hands when he found out his daughter was assaulted.

2 hours ago

Photo: A judge is keeping bail at $2 million for the suspect in connection with the Alderwood Mall ...

Sam Campbell

Judge keeps bail at $2M for suspect in Alderwood Mall shooting

A judge is reportedly keeping bail at $2 million for the 16-year-old suspected of shooting and killing 13-year-old Jayda Woods Johnson at the Alderwood Mall.

5 hours ago

Image: A dump truck crashed into a house in an Edmonds neighborhood on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024....

Sam Campbell

Truck in Edmonds home crash was over road’s weight limit; residents say story is familiar

Some Edmonds residents are pleading with the city: stop letting heavy machinery come down our hill after a truck crashed that damaged a home.

5 hours ago

Photo: A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a septic tank in his neighbor's backyard Sunday aft...

Luke Duecy

Lakewood 3-year-old dies after falling into septic tank

A 3-year-old boy died after he fell into a septic tank in his neighbor's backyard Sunday afternoon in Lakewood

1 day ago

Photo: Magic: The Gathering collector cards....

Paul Holden

Senior VP of popular trading card game speaks on finding your magic community

I wanted to learn more about what goes into the development of the biggest games, both video and tabletop, leading to Magic: The Gathering.

2 days ago

In this Feb. 2018, file photo, a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during its debut in Renton, Wash. Th...

Tom Brock

Boeing reaches tentative agreement with machinists union

Boeing has reached a tentative contract agreement with its largest union.

2 days ago

‘It’s been really hard:’ Girlfriend of father killed near Magnuson Park speaks out