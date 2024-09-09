A 23-year-old man died from a shooting in the Sand Point neighborhood Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, SPD received a call reporting multiple gunshots on 62nd Avenue Northeast near Magnuson Park.

“I heard the six shots and stuff, and then I came over here to the area,” a nearby resident told KIRO Newsradio. “The gentleman was laying down here under the tree, and they were trying to resuscitate him, but they said they couldn’t do it. He was unresponsive.”

According to SPD, the victim was shot multiple times in the chest, succumbing to his injuries at the scene. Homicide unit detectives are now working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified from the Sand Point shooting.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back for updates

