Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Shooting in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood Sunday leaves one dead

Sep 9, 2024, 7:54 AM

sand point shooting...

SPD officers respond to a shooting in Seattle's Sand Point neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 23-year-old man died from a shooting in the Sand Point neighborhood Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD).

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, SPD received a call reporting multiple gunshots on 62nd Avenue Northeast near Magnuson Park.

More weekend crime: Two injured from weekend shooting at Belltown nightclub

“I heard the six shots and stuff, and then I came over here to the area,” a nearby resident told KIRO Newsradio. “The gentleman was laying down here under the tree, and they were trying to resuscitate him, but they said they couldn’t do it. He was unresponsive.”

According to SPD, the victim was shot multiple times in the chest, succumbing to his injuries at the scene. Homicide unit detectives are now working to determine the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

No suspect has been identified from the Sand Point shooting.

More local crime: Suspect chase through Lacey leaves 1 dead, 2 hurt

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Image: Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is e...

Associated Press

Judge orders change of venue in trial of man charged with killing 4 Idaho college students

A judge has agreed to move the trial Brian Kohberger, the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four Idaho students, to a different city.

4 hours ago

shooting belltown nightclub...

Frank Sumrall

Two injured from weekend shooting at Belltown nightclub

The SPD is investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Belltown nightclub Saturday morning at approximately 1 a.m.

8 hours ago

Photo: Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually ...

Julia Dallas

‘This is very scary:’ Bothell child sexually assaulted in random attack

Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

3 days ago

Photo: Deputies are looking for the suspects in this Puyallup robbery....

James Lynch

Do you recognize these suspects? PCSD releases video of brazen robbery

A strong-armed, takeover-style robbery shook up a clerk who was working at a gas station in unincorporated Puyallup on August 10.

3 days ago

I-5 shooter suspect arrested...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man accused of I-5 mass shooting told police he tried to get help

Charging documents are revealing more about the man accused of shooting at cars on I-5 in King and Pierce Counties Monday night.

3 days ago

sexual abuse within juvenile detention...

Frank Sumrall

Nearly 200 victims sue WA for ‘widespread’ sexual abuse within juvenile detention

Nearly 200 people are suing the State of Washington due to ongoing "sexual abuse and degradation" within its juvenile detention system.

3 days ago

Shooting in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood Sunday leaves one dead