Two injured from weekend shooting at Belltown nightclub

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Belltown nightclub Saturday morning at approximately 1 a.m.

The nightclub was located along the 2200 block of First Avenue. When police arrived, they found a man, 32, inside the club suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided initial medical aid before he was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

‘This is very scary’: Bothell child sexually assaulted in random attack

According to the SPD, the victim is in serious condition. Police later discovered there was a second victim from the shooting.

“A short time later, a 26-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the arm was dropped off at Virginia Mason Hospital,” SPD stated in an update on its crime blotter. “Police arrive at the hospital and confirm the victim was also shot at the nightclub location.”

The second victim, 26, told police he was at the same nightclub.

As of this reporting, police do not know what caused the Belltown nightclub shooting. No arrests have been made.

Do you recognize these suspects?: PCSD releases video of brazen robbery

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.