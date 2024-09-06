A strong-armed, takeover-style robbery shook up a clerk who was working at a gas station on the corner of 112th Street East and Canyon Road in unincorporated Puyallup on August 10.

In-store surveillance video shows three men rush into the store at 3:15 a.m., hold the cashier at gunpoint and empty the register, before fleeing into a waiting getaway car. Fortunately, the cashier was not injured.

“We are extremely concerned for the safety of the community, which is the reason why we released the video to show how brazen these suspects are,” Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr. said.

Nearly a month after the robbery, deputies have been unable to identify the suspects and they are hoping the public can help.

“Thankfully we were able to get pretty clear photos of the three suspects inside the business from surveillance cameras and you can see a little bit of the suspect’s face in the getaway vehicle,” Moss, Jr. said. “Either late teens or early 20s, but the age doesn’t necessarily matter because people just need remember that they are armed and dangerous.”

According to the PCSD’s blotter post from Thursday, deputies are also trying to find a semi-truck from a hit-and-run and a couple of vandals in a pickup truck who stole over $30,000 worth of equipment from a Key Peninsula Fire Department.

If anyone has information about the identity of these suspects, or if you recognize the vehicle, please call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

