Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

‘Food is family:’ Seattle Mayor Harrell releases revised Food Action Plan

Sep 5, 2024, 6:00 PM

Photo: Pike Place Market in Seattle....

Pike Place Market in Seattle. (Photo: @simone.brunozzi via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: @simone.brunozzi via Flickr Creative Commons)

James Lynch's Profile Picture

BY JAMES LYNCH


KIRO Newsradio reporter

Seattle’s original Food Action Plan was created in 2012 to address the problem of food insecurity in the City of Seattle. The numbers are startling. It’s estimated that 10% of adults and around 17% of children in Seattle experience food insecurity and the numbers are higher in communities of color.

On Thursday, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a revised Food Action Plan that will guide city departments over the next five years.

“Food is not only a basic need but essential to good health and quality of life,” Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said on his website. “We are building a city where all communities have access to fresh, affordable and culturally relevant foods regardless of their race, neighborhood or income.”

YouTube video

More from James Lynch: Security highly visible as students return to Seattle’s Garfield High School

It is a five-year plan to guide city departments and some 250 community partners in the implementation of programs and policies to lower the rate of food insecurity in Seattle.

“I know we have the political will,” Harrell said. “We have the community will and we need a plan and systems in place to do it and that’s why this is so important.”

The plan focuses on three areas: increasing community food security, supporting locally grown and traditional foods, advancing an equitable local economy and preventing food waste and climate pollution.

“By promoting food security and sovereignty, The Food Action Plan embodies our One Seattle values as it addresses economic, racial and environmental injustices,” Seattle City Council member Tanya Woo said.

Other news: Settlement resolves complaint that Washington State Parks failed to conform with disabilities act

The program has more than 250 community partners, including food experts, food businesses and community leaders, making sure quality, nutritious food is available and affordable, no matter a family’s economic condition.

“Food is so much more than food,” community partner with Safeway/Albertson Sara Osbourne said. “Food is connection. Food is joy. Food is Tradition. And food is really family.”

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest News

Image: A person kneels in front of flowers that are placed outside the entrance to Apalachee High S...

Associated Press

Father of Georgia school shooting suspect arrested, faces murder charges

The father of the teenager accused of opening fire at a high school, killing four was arrested on various charges, authorities said Thursday.

28 minutes ago

This image released by the Seattle Symphony Orchestra shows Xian Zhang, center, during a pre-concer...

Bill Kaczaraba

Ground-breaking hire for music director of Seattle Symphony, filling job open for almost 3 years

Xian Zhang was hired Thursday as music director of the Seattle Symphony, becoming the first woman to head a major West Coast orchestra.

2 hours ago

Jayda Woods-Johnson, 13, died after she was shot at Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood on Wednesday, July 3...

Sam Campbell

Lynnwood PD apologizes to family of slain girl after release of shooting video

Lynnwood PD apologizes: Jayda Woods-Johnson's family said it wasn't allowed to view footage of the shooting before it aired on local TV.

4 hours ago

Photo: Man suspected of killing an 80-year-old Seattle dog walker....

Luke Duecy

Man charged with killing 80-year-old Seattle dog walker to undergo mental health check

The man charged with murdering an 80-year-old, beloved dog-walker in Seattle's Madison Valley Neighborhood will undergo a mental evaluation.

4 hours ago

Images: At left, Bellevue Police Department Officer Kevin Bereta is seen in his uniform. At right, ...

Bill Kaczaraba

Bellevue police officer hurt in VP Kamala Harris’ motorcade returns to work

The police officer who was hurt as part of the motorcade protecting Vice President Kamala Harris on her Seattle visit is back on the job.

5 hours ago

washington parks...

Frank Sumrall

Settlement resolves complaint that Washington State Parks failed to conform with disabilities act

A settlement was reached between the Washington State Parks (WSP) and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the complaint.

5 hours ago

‘Food is family:’ Seattle Mayor Harrell releases revised Food Action Plan