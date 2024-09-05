A settlement was reached between the Washington State Parks (WSP) and the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve a complaint that facilities within parks failed to conform with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A complainant — who reportedly suffers from mobility issues — in the settlement suffered an injury at a campsite that falls under WSP’s jurisdiction due to deep ruts in the ground. The complainant and his spouse alleged the camping site had “non-conforming conditions” for people with disabilities.

“At Washington State Parks, we believe that the outdoors is for everyone’s enjoyment,” WSP Director Diana Dupuis said in a prepared statement. “We appreciate the collaboration with the U.S. Department of Justice to help our visitors with accessibility needs better access state parks. The agency continues to make progress on increasing accessibility, with more work to come. We encourage anyone with accessibility requirements looking to visit a state park to learn more at our website, or call our customer service team.”

The settlement puts WSP on a multi-year plan to identify and remediate ADA violations in all its parks. The Washington State Park Commission manages more than 100 state parks and properties totaling approximately 120,000 acres.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into WSP’s park facilities, finding WSP did not have or follow formal procedures for identifying and addressing maintenance. The agency also had no routine to ensure new construction and alterations satisfy the ADA.

WSP has just 90 days to propose new policies and procedures in order to keep its parks and facilities ADA-compliant. Within one year, WSP has stated it will provide the U.S. Attorney’s Office with a list of all the non-compliant buildings and facilities under its jurisdiction.

“I am pleased that Washington State Parks’ leadership quickly realized that they need to act systematically on ADA compliance statewide,” U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman said. “Some of the work identifying non-conforming structures and paths had already been done by Washington State Parks. This agreement will ensure that access for those with disabilities is a factor that is addressed in all park projects going forward.”

The terms of the settlement will last for seven years, with reports to the U.S. Attorney’s Office on progress due twice a year.

To keep this issue from snowballing further, WSP will have an ADA coordinator to investigate any future complaints, as per the agreed settlement.

Advancements with mobility in Washington Parks

Last month, WSP launched a pilot program that offers Action Trackchairs for visitors at Lake Sammamish State Park. Action Trackchairs is a company producing all-terrain wheelchairs with the intention to “reshape the possibilities and expand the world of individuals living with mobility impairments.” With a track similar to the back of a snowmobile, it can move over uneven terrain, potentially opening up access to local hiking trails, picnic areas, ballfields and other outdoor recreation areas.

The pilot program happened in partnership with Outdoors for All Foundation.

Additionally, Lake Wenatchee State Park acquired a new Fixed Frame Beach Wheelchair last month that allows visitors with mobility needs to access the park’s sandy lakeshore.

