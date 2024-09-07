Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

‘This is very scary:’ Bothell child sexually assaulted in random attack

Sep 6, 2024, 5:48 PM

Photo: Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually ...

Snohomish County deputies reported an unknown man entered a family's apartment and sexually assaulted a Bothell child. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An unthinkable crime happened in Bothell on Friday.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported an unknown man entered a family’s apartment, went into the bedroom of an 11-year-old child and sexually assaulted them.

“This appears to be a random incident,” a news release from SCSO on Friday stated.

Do you recognize these suspects? PCSD releases video of brazen robbery

Law enforcement is not releasing the gender of the child at this time.

When a second child awoke, the man fled the apartment. The apartment is in the Bailey Farm Apartment Complex at 1255 183rd Street Southeast.

SCSO Spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told KIRO 7 a K-9 track was unsuccessful. Therefore, deputies are asking nearby residents to check all surveillance videos in the hope of finding any trace of the man.

“Random sexual assaults are not common,” O’Keefe told KIRO 7. “This is very scary for our community and we want to get this individual identified and in custody as soon as we can.”

More local crime: Man accused of I-5 mass shooting told police he tried to get help

The sheriff’s office is asking neighbors to review their surveillance video for any activity between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 to Friday, September 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO’s tip line at 425-388-3845. Anyone with immediate information on the suspect is asked to call 911.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: Deputies are looking for the suspects in this Puyallup robbery....

James Lynch

Do you recognize these suspects? PCSD releases video of brazen robbery

A strong-armed, takeover-style robbery shook up a clerk who was working at a gas station in unincorporated Puyallup on August 10.

2 hours ago

I-5 shooter suspect arrested...

Bill Kaczaraba

Man accused of I-5 mass shooting told police he tried to get help

Charging documents are revealing more about the man accused of shooting at cars on I-5 in King and Pierce Counties Monday night.

6 hours ago

sexual abuse within juvenile detention...

Frank Sumrall

Nearly 200 victims sue WA for ‘widespread’ sexual abuse within juvenile detention

Nearly 200 people are suing the State of Washington due to ongoing "sexual abuse and degradation" within its juvenile detention system.

11 hours ago

Photo: Man suspected of killing an 80-year-old Seattle dog walker....

Luke Duecy

Man charged with killing 80-year-old Seattle dog walker to undergo mental health check

The man charged with murdering an 80-year-old, beloved dog-walker in Seattle's Madison Valley Neighborhood will undergo a mental evaluation.

1 day ago

Image: Graffiti can be seen on the "Entering Seattle" sign on Interstate 5 south leaving Shoreline ...

Charlie Harger

Harger: 8,555 tags and counting: The unchecked graffiti problem on the Seattle freeways

Over 8,000 graffiti tags were found to be scrawled across the Seattle roadways during a recent count KIRO Newsradio completed.

2 days ago

bikini baristas...

Bill Kaczaraba

Owner of Seattle bikini barista coffee stands in hot water with IRS

The owner of a chain of Seattle bikini barista coffee stands pleaded guilty Wednesday of underreporting as much as $6 million in income.

2 days ago

‘This is very scary:’ Bothell child sexually assaulted in random attack