An unthinkable crime happened in Bothell on Friday.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported an unknown man entered a family’s apartment, went into the bedroom of an 11-year-old child and sexually assaulted them.

“This appears to be a random incident,” a news release from SCSO on Friday stated.

Law enforcement is not releasing the gender of the child at this time.

When a second child awoke, the man fled the apartment. The apartment is in the Bailey Farm Apartment Complex at 1255 183rd Street Southeast.

SCSO Spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe told KIRO 7 a K-9 track was unsuccessful. Therefore, deputies are asking nearby residents to check all surveillance videos in the hope of finding any trace of the man.

“Random sexual assaults are not common,” O’Keefe told KIRO 7. “This is very scary for our community and we want to get this individual identified and in custody as soon as we can.”

The sheriff’s office is asking neighbors to review their surveillance video for any activity between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. on Thursday, September 5 to Friday, September 6.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO’s tip line at 425-388-3845. Anyone with immediate information on the suspect is asked to call 911.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

