Charging documents are revealing more about the man accused in the Interstate 5 (I-5) shootings in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties Monday night, injuring at least five people.

Eric Perkins, 44, told state troopers people had been stealing his identity and making threats and that he couldn’t get police to help him, so he borrowed a handgun to protect himself. After he was arrested, Perkins told troopers people in cars were following him and trying to run him off the road, so he shot at them to get them to back off.

Court documents obtained by KIRO Newsradio said, “The defendant opened fire from his car as he drove up and down the heavily trafficked I-5 freeway, through three counties. In this mass shooting event, the defendant was driving northbound from Pierce County through King County … where he was ultimately arrested.”

King County Prosecutors filed five counts of first-degree assault against Perkins. He may also face charges in Pierce County.

Police said they could not find evidence that the claim that Perkins was being followed was valid.

Bodycam video from the Fircrest Police Department showed Perkins speaking with officers just six hours before the shooting. Fircrest Police Chief Ron Shobb told FOX 13 Seattle that his officers determined Perkins was not in crisis or immediate danger. They worked to get him in touch with Tacoma Police.

“You live in Tacoma. We’re in Fircrest. We don’t handle anything in Tacoma,” the officer is heard telling Perkins on the video.

“People are actively trying to hurt me though,” Perkins said. “Every time I come to the police department, they stop following me.”

The officer replied, “Have you been to any mental health professionals?”

The Washington State Patrol has been involved in 37 active investigations into highway shootings in King County, which includes Seattle, since the start of the year, which is similar to the previous two years, Capt. Ron Mead said during a press conference. Statewide, there have been 57 in 2024, he said.

Perkins will be arraigned on Sept. 19 in Kent where he is expected to enter a plea.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here.