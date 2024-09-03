Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Four injured in five overnight shootings on I-5, one suspect arrested

Sep 3, 2024, 7:46 AM | Updated: 10:19 am

I-5 shootings...

WSP insignia on one of WSP's vehicles. (Photo: Al Pavangkanan via Flickr Creative Commons)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Five shootings occurred on Interstate 5 (I-5) Monday night into Tuesday morning throughout King and Pierce County. No fatalities have been reported, but four people are reportedly injured.

A suspect allegedly connected to at least three of the shootings was taken into custody overnight.

The first shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on I-5 heading north in Federal Way near South 320th Street. One person was wounded in the shooting. A second shooting occurred 15 minutes later near the MLK Way exit in downtown Seattle, but no one was injured from this incident.

No more than five minutes later, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP), a third highway shooting took place. This I-5 shooting occurred near the Interstate 90 (I-90) interchange, injuring one person.

The suspect vehicle in that shooting was described as a white Volvo with California license plates.

Fourth and fifth shootings

Around 11 p.m., WSP troopers received more calls about another I-5 shooting, this time heading south in Federal Way near the State Route 18 interchange. A fifth shooting was reported shortly after, with calls claiming it happened near Fife in Pierce County.

The final two highway shootings resulted in injured people, but it’s unclear how many victims or what their conditions are.

“The suspect vehicle in these two match the shooting from earlier NB 5 near 320th,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said in a post on X at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was arrested at approximately 1:45 a.m. by the Firecrest Police Department. The Tacoma Police Department, Lakewood Police Department, University Place Police Department, Puyallup Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the search and arrest of the suspect.

According to WSP, there is no apparent motive for the I-5 shootings as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for details

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Four injured in five overnight shootings on I-5, one suspect arrested