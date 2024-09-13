Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

New ferry to set sail for Kitsap Transit

Sep 13, 2024, 2:26 PM

Photo: The MV Finest, a ferry retiring from the Kitsap Fast Ferry service....

The MV Finest, a ferry retiring from the Kitsap Fast Ferry service. (Photo: Neil Hodges via Flickr Creative Commons)

(Photo: Neil Hodges via Flickr Creative Commons)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A brand new vessel is on the way for the Kitsap Fast Ferry service, thanks to a nice boost from the federal government.

Kitsap Transit is using a $13.5 million federal grant to purchase a new ferry.

More ferries: WSF terminates sale of Elwha and Klahowya, gets $200,000 anyway

Senator Maria Cantwell wrote a letter in support of the grant, acknowledging the ferry system’s importance to the more than 270,000 Kitsap County residents who rely on the service. The grant will replace a 25-year-old fast ferry that broke down last month with a new eco-friendly vessel.

“More than 270,000 Kitsap County residents count on the ferry system to get them to work, school, doctor appointments, sports and cultural events and more,” Cantwell stated in the letter. “This grant will replace a 25-year-old fast ferry that broke down just last month with a new eco-friendly vessel on the Kingston-Seattle route. As ridership on Kitsap Transit’s fast ferries soars, this new ferry will deliver the world-class service and reliability Washingtonians deserve.”

The total cost of the vessel replacement is about $17.5 million, therefore federal funds will cover 77% of the project.

According to Cantwell’s office, the ferry will use Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 engines, “which meet the strictest requirements for regulation of particulate matter and nitrogen oxides.”

The retiring MV Finest helped evacuate people from the World Trade Center on 9/11. Cantwell’s office said it was the second vessel to arrive on the scene.

According to Kitsap Transit’s website, the Finest, built in 1996, was bought from New York Waterway in 2018. It was shipped through the Panama Canal and underwent a $7.5 million remodel before starting the Kingston route in 2018. To repair the Finest in its current state, it would likely cost Kitsap Transit 75% or more of a new vessel, Cantwell’s office stated.

The more you know: What happens to a Washington ferry after it’s retired?

There’s no word yet on when the new ferry will set sail.

Contributing: Nate Connors, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Chokepoints

Photo: The on-ramps to I-5 north and south will close between 4 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday...

Nate Connors

Transportation agencies race to finish projects, congesting weekend traffic

From Woodinville's wine country to another full closure on I-405, here is a list of construction that might affect weekend traffic.

21 hours ago

seattle traffic congestion...

Frank Sumrall

Report: Seattle has second-worst congestion, third-worst traffic in nation

Seattle has the second-worst congestion and the third-worst traffic among 49 measured major metro areas, according to the report's findings.

1 day ago

state route 202 five-day closure...

Chris Sullivan

Five-day closure for State Route 202, everyone’s favorite alternate route for I-405

Redmond-Woodinville Road, otherwise known as State Route 202 (SR 202), is a popular way to skip the traffic on I-405.

2 days ago

I-90 interchange...

Chris Sullivan

Diverging diamond interchange, two new lanes for I-90/SR 18 exchange in Snoqualmie

Drivers are getting their first taste of the new diverging diamond interchange at I-90 and SR 18 this week as new ramps open up.

4 days ago

I-405...

Chris Sullivan

SR 520, I-405 closures add to traffic madness during weekend sporting events

The Seattle Seahawks and the Washington Huskies are home this weekend, so what a perfect time to shut down a stretch of I-405.

8 days ago

Family celebrates the opening of the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. (Photo: Bill Kaczaraba: MyNorth...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tuesday marks first commute day for Snohomish County Light Rail

Tuesday will mark the first real commute day for Light Rail reaching into Snohomish County with four new stations added.

11 days ago

New ferry to set sail for Kitsap Transit