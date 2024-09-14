The Boeing machinists’ strike has gripped the Puget Sound region, with 33,000 workers walking off the job, marking the first strike in years for the company. The strike, which has significant implications for both Boeing and the local community, was a hot topic on KIRO Newsradio’s shows, including “Gee and Ursula,” “Jack and Spike,” and “John and Jake.”

Gee and Ursula: Deep dive into the Boeing strike

With co-host Ursula Reutin off for the day, Gee Scott was joined by Travis Mayfield to discuss the strike’s impact.

“This goes back 20 or 30 years,” Mayfield explained. “Back in the 80s and 90s, if you asked someone who worked at Boeing, they were proud of it. They loved their company and took pride in their work. But in the mid-90s, someone in the C-Suite decided employees didn’t matter as much. They shifted their focus toward Wall Street, moving their corporate headquarters to Chicago. Production lines were moved to places without unions, like South Carolina.”

‘This is about respect:’ Boeing-related strikes go back more than 75 years

Gee Scott chimed in, highlighting the overwhelming support for the strike among union members.

“Ninety-six percent of machinists agree with Travis, because that’s how many voted to strike,” he said.

Jack and Spike: Heated debate with dash of humor

Over on “Jack and Spike,” the conversation took a more contentious and humorous turn.

“I didn’t have much of a take on this Boeing machinists strike,” co-host Jack Stine admitted. “When something happens, let me know. I hate middle-of-the-road news.”

However, co-host Spike O’Neill had plenty to say.

“I saw the contract offer, and even though it’s being reported as the best offer Boeing machinists have ever had, it doesn’t mean much to me,” he said. “Boeing has made terrible decisions over the last 20 years — moving jobs away from the Northwest, prioritizing stock dividends over safety and forgetting what made them Boeing in the first place.”

Retired KIRO Newsradio host Frank Shiers added his perspective.

“Boeing machinists are among the highest-paid blue-collar workers in Washington but that doesn’t mean they can’t be paid better,” he said. “The real issue is how Boeing has been managed. The McDonnell Douglas management team took over Boeing and prioritized stock prices over quality and safety.”

Jack, ever the provocateur, quipped, “You know what? I just figured out how to care about this story — I should invest in Boeing!”

This light-hearted comment sparked laughter, but Spike quickly brought the conversation back to the serious implications of the strike.

“I don’t think it’s hit bottom yet, but it’s getting there,” he said. “Could be a good time to buy.”

John and Jake: Personal stories and predictions

On the “John and Jake” show, co-host John Curley was off for the day, and O’Neill filled in. Co-host Jake Skorheim and Spike delved into the personal stories behind the strike.

“Some people are wondering — are workers getting paid during the strike?” Skorheim shared. “No. They don’t get paid, don’t accrue vacation time and they can’t use sick leave or any time off either. And here’s the kicker: at the end of the month, if there’s no deal by the 30th, healthcare benefits expire.”

The conversation also touched on the broader economic impact.

“They say Boeing could lose a billion dollars a week during the strike,” O’Neill noted. “That’s the impact on the company. And the community? Even bigger.”

More details: Boeing works to conserve cash as 33,000 factory workers go on strike

Community in flux

The strike has not only halted production at Boeing’s plants in Washington, Oregon and California but also sparked a broader conversation about labor rights and corporate responsibility.

As Mayfield put it, “When a company prioritizes investors over workers, you get what you deserve. The C-Suite got their Wall Street bump for a few years, but what did they earn? Now they have a workforce they’re asking to turn things around.”

The sentiment was echoed by union members on the picket lines.

“I got four kids,” one worker shared. “I’ve got one income, and dude, it’s rough. These days, we need at least a 30 to 40% wage increase just to make ends meet.”

Looking ahead

As the strike continues, pressure mounts on Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg, to strike a deal.

“The new CEO knows he has to make this work for both sides, but it’s not easy,” Skorheim observed. “He wants to make Boeing a priority here in Washington again.”

O’Neill predicted, “I think they’ll come to a deal soon. Boeing can’t afford to drag this out.”

More Boeing: Stuck-in-space astronauts make first public comments since Boeing capsule left without them

For now, the community watches and waits, hoping for a resolution that will bring stability back to one of the region’s most important employers.

As Scott put it, “Hopefully, we’ll see an end to the strike by early next week.”

