All lanes in both directions of State Route 18 (SR 18) are blocked just west of Interstate 90 (I-90) after a semi-truck rolled over at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was notified, indicating a possible fuel spill, according to KIRO 7. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are additionally at the scene.

#BlockingAlert SR 18 fully blocked west of I-90 due to a rollover collision involving a semi. Tow truck on the way. Use alternate routes as this will take some time. SR 18 closed at I-90 and Issaquah/Hobart Rd. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) September 17, 2024

“It will be an extended amount of time to get this cleared,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on X.

WSP suspects the driver was impaired, as of this reporting.

The truck was carrying a load of toilet paper through Tiger Mountain.

The best alternate routes will be to take the Maple Valley Highway and get on Interstate 405 (I-405) or use Issaquah Hobart Road.

Contributing: KIRO 7

