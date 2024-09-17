Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Rollover semi-truck crash on Tiger Mountain, SR 18 reopen after early-morning shutdown

Sep 17, 2024, 5:53 AM | Updated: 7:14 am

Rollover semi-truck crash on Tiger Mountain blocks SR 18 in both directions. (Photo courtesy of WSP) Rollover semi-truck crash on Tiger Mountain blocks SR 18 in both directions. (Photo courtesy of WSP) Inside of the rolled-over semi-truck crash on Tiger Mountain, carrying a load of toilet paper. (Photo courtesy of WSP)
BY FRANK SUMRALL


All lanes in both directions of State Route 18 (SR 18) are blocked just west of Interstate 90 (I-90) after a semi-truck rolled over at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday.

The Washington State Department of Ecology was notified, indicating a possible fuel spill, according to KIRO 7. Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are additionally at the scene.

More rollover crashes: Driver flees on foot after causing I-5 rollover crash, wanted by police

“It will be an extended amount of time to get this cleared,” WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said on X.

WSP suspects the driver was impaired, as of this reporting.

The truck was carrying a load of toilet paper through Tiger Mountain.

The best alternate routes will be to take the Maple Valley Highway and get on Interstate 405 (I-405) or use Issaquah Hobart Road.

