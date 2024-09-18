As the strike of 33,000 union machinists continues in Washington state, Boeing employees received the news they feared: layoffs are imminent.

The strike, which began last Friday, is the first since 2008 and has significantly impacted Boeing’s operations in the Pacific Northwest, according to The Associated Press,

On Monday, Boeing’s Chief Financial Officer announced cost-cutting measures, including a hiring freeze and the possibility of temporary furloughs. The announcement likely foreshadowed the layoffs, which the company confirmed would be temporary. However, Boeing has not specified the number of workers affected, only stating that a “large number of US-based executives, managers, and employees” would be impacted, according to U.S. News and World Report.

Analysts: Strike costs Boeing $100 million in daily revenue

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said the furloughs would begin in the “coming days” and described the move as one of the difficult steps needed to save money for the company’s recovery. Those laid off will continue to receive benefits, and selected employees will be able to take one week of furlough every four weeks for the duration of the strike.

In a letter to employees, Ortberg emphasized the importance of these measures to preserve cash and ensure Boeing’s successful recovery. He assured that all activities critical to safety, quality, customer support, and key certification programs, including 787 production, would continue.

