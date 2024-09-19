Man found dead in car from Federal Way shooting

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Federal Way after finding a man shot inside of a car after crashing in an apartment complex’s parking lot.

Officers with the Federal Way Police Department were called to the Avana Star Lake Apartment complex parking lot just after 1 a.m. when they found a car that smashed into several other vehicles. When officers investigated the crashed car, they found a man inside the vehicle who was previously shot. He was described as being in his 20s or early 30s.

Firefighters tried saving the man’s life, but police confirmed he died at the scene.

There are no suspects in the Federal Way shooting as of this reporting, as police continue to gather evidence, including bullet casings found on the ground and bullet holes lodged in the car, and information from witnesses.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

