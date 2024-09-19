Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Man found dead in car from Federal Way shooting

Sep 19, 2024, 8:51 AM

federal way shooting...

Federal Way police vehicle responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Police are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Federal Way after finding a man shot inside of a car after crashing in an apartment complex’s parking lot.

Officers with the Federal Way Police Department were called to the Avana Star Lake Apartment complex parking lot just after 1 a.m. when they found a car that smashed into several other vehicles. When officers investigated the crashed car, they found a man inside the vehicle who was previously shot. He was described as being in his 20s or early 30s.

‘A very serious situation’: WSP warns of ‘bump-jackings’

Firefighters tried saving the man’s life, but police confirmed he died at the scene.

There are no suspects in the Federal Way shooting as of this reporting, as police continue to gather evidence, including bullet casings found on the ground and bullet holes lodged in the car, and information from witnesses.

More WA news: Human remains discovered for third time in one month at Gifford Pinchot National Forest

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Luke Duecy is a reporter for KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

Solidified Lava at Ahihi-Kinau Natural Area Reserve, Maui, Hawaii, USA (Photo by Reinhard Dirscherl...

Luke Duecy

Snohomish County couple drowned while on snorkeling outing in Hawaii

A Snohomish County couple drowned while snorkeling in Hawaii over the weekend. According to family members on a GoFundMe page.

21 minutes ago

human remains gifford pinchot...

Frank Sumrall

Human remains discovered for third time in one month at Gifford Pinchot National Forest

For the third time in a month, human remains were discovered in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest in Washington.

2 hours ago

hit-and-run alert...

Chris Sullivan

Nabbing hit-and-run suspects one reader board alert at a time

It's been just over a year since the state launched hit-and-run alerts on freeway message boards. Is the program having much success?

3 hours ago

Photo: The Boeing strike continues....

Sam Campbell

Boeing blames strike for furloughs while numbers show past debt

As the Boeing machinists strike goes into its sixth day, the company is announcing temporary furloughs.

15 hours ago

Image: Two vehicles belonging to the Redmond Police Department respond to a crime scene on Dec. 6, ...

Steve Coogan

Redmond police seek assistance in IDing the victim of a fatal hit-and-run

The Redmond Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an unknown pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run collision.

15 hours ago

Photo: WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then...

James Lynch

‘A very serious situation:’ WSP warns of ‘bump-jackings’

WSP is warning of "bump-jackings," as armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and then carjacking them at gunpoint.

16 hours ago

Man found dead in car from Federal Way shooting