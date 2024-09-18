The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is warning drivers to beware of a recent rash of carjackings along Interstate 5 (I-5). WSP is calling these crimes “bump-jackings” because armed assailants are bumping cars from behind and when the driver pulls over, young men wearing masks, jump out and carjack them at gunpoint.

The first bump-jacking happened just after midnight Monday then two more about the same time Tuesday morning.

“Three different situations, armed individuals have gotten out of the suspect car,” WSP spokesperson Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio. “Anywhere from three to six young people described as teenagers. They’re wearing ski masks. They rob the person, and, in some cases, they punched, and so there have been some physical assaults and then they take the car.”

The first incident happened just after midnight Monday morning. WSP received a report of an armed carjacking on the southbound lanes of I-5 near the South 320th exit.

It was reported that the victim’s vehicle was bumped from behind by a white SUV. Both vehicles pulled to the shoulder. Three suspects wearing ski masks exited the suspect vehicle and pointed guns at the victims. The three suspects stole the victim’s phone and wallet and threw them into the bushes. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene. All three suspects were identified as being Black and young, perhaps teenagers.

Then, shortly after midnight Tuesday morning, troopers said a white SUV bumped a vehicle near Fife. After pulling over to the shoulder, six to seven black males wearing ski masks approached the victim. The victim was punched, and his car was stolen.

The victim was able to track the stolen vehicle on his phone after the suspects tossed the phone from the vehicle. The vehicle was located in Federal Way and pursued to Martin Luther King Boulevard. A man was arrested and two girls, both 13 years old, were detained and later released to their parents.

About an hour later, another car was bumped by a white SUV. Much like before, the victims were robbed at gunpoint. Later, troopers said a likely suspect tried to use one of the victim’s credit cards at a McDonalds on south 320th. The manager of the restaurant was able to provide a vehicle description that matched one of the earlier stolen vehicles.

WSP is increasing early morning patrols along I-5 between Seattle and Tacoma.

“This is a very serious situation and we’re doing all we can to mobilize our resources to have a deterrent factor out there, but also to apprehend these folks as soon as we can,” Loftis said.

If it happens to you and you are concerned for your safety, troopers said do not engage in any way.

“If you’re suspicious at all, do not get out of your car,” Loftis said. “Keep going. Go to an exit. Go to a fire station. Go to a police station. Go to a well-lit area where people are around and call 911.”

WSP is asking anyone who may have witnessed or have information about these incidents to contact them immediately. Please contact Detective Sergeant Stacy Moate at 425-401-7745 or email her at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov. Individuals with information may also contact Crime Stoppers via its website.

