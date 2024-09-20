Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Threats to Seattle schools led to ‘shelter in place’ orders

Sep 20, 2024, 12:44 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm

Several Seattle schools in either lockdown or 'shelter in place' Friday. (Getty Images)...

Several Seattle schools in either lockdown or 'shelter in place' Friday. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Luke Duecy's Profile Picture

BY LUKE DUECY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

More than a dozen public schools across the Seattle metropolitan area are under increased security after receiving threats on social media.

Seattle Public Schools say they placed six schools on “shelter in place, ” meaning students can move from class to class, but exterior doors are locked.

A District spokesperson says police are investigating the threats that came from an unidentified person. However, they wouldn’t comment on what the threats said specifically.

Other districts impacted include the Highline school district, which placed 8 schools on modified lockdown, according to the the Seattle Times. Ridge Elementary Arts Academy also got a threat.

Here is the letter SPS sent to families and staff:

Dear SPS Families,

Seattle Public Schools has been made aware of some information about a possible social media threat made toward multiple school districts across the state including our own. The list of SPS schools includes Dunlap Elementary, Rising Star Elementary, Wing Luke Elementary, Aki Kurose Middle School, Franklin High School, and Rainier Beach High School.

A post appeared on social media indicating a threat toward these schools. The post was reported by a family to SPS Safety and Security. Seattle Police (SPD) were called to investigate and are actively pursuing all tips.
Out of an abundance of caution, we will begin the school day with a shelter-in-place procedure at the schools mentioned in this threat. This means all educational programs continue as normal internally, but all external doors will be locked and monitored. This is not a lockdown. The school day will continue as usual, but entry/exit is limited to one door.

Please know we take safety in our buildings very seriously. The well-being of our students and staff is our top concern. We are actively working with SPD and SPS Safety & Security to ensure the situation is resolved.
We will have additional security at all six schools today.

We realize any talk of violence is cause for concern. If your student is experiencing feelings of anxiety about this, please reach out to our grade-level counselors for support.

We are committed to doing everything to keep our students safe. Thank you to the family who reported this concern to administrators. Please talk with your students about the importance of reporting any threats they hear or see immediately.

Please remember, we all play a role in school safety. You can use the SPS Safe Schools Hotline 206-252-0510 to report any threats to our schools. This phone number is managed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year round.
We will keep families informed as we learn more information.

Sincerely,
Office of Public Affairs
Seattle Public Schools

