Fire heavily damages daycare in Seattle’s Mt. Baker neighborhood

Sep 22, 2024, 12:08 PM | Updated: 12:36 pm

A fire Sunday morning in Seattle's Mt. Baker neighborhood heavily damaged a daycare next to the former Our Lady of the Mount Virgin Catholic Church. (Photo: Seattle Fire Dept.)

Tom Brock's Profile Picture

BY TOM BROCK


KIRO Newsradio

A fire that quickly spread outside a building early Sunday morning heavily damaged a daycare in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood.

Fire crews say the flames started on the outside of the building and extended to the inside of the preschool.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at S. Massachusetts St. and 28th S. shortly after the flames broke out.  They had the fire out in a matter of minutes and no injuries were reported.

Crews did a search of the inside the building to make sure there were no people inside and found no one.

A Seattle Fire Department spokesperson says the building is associated with a church next to it, which is no longer in operation.  The Catholic Archdiocese of Seattle closed Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in 2022.

It’s unclear how the fire got started.  There are no reports of suspicious activity in the area before the fire broke out.  The fire department has launched an investigation into the cause.

The flames did not spread to the main building of the historic church.

Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church was founded in 1911, to serve the city’s Italian community.  In later years, the parish evolved into a church that celebrated mass in several languages for recently-arrived immigrants from Vietnam, Laos, China and other countries.

