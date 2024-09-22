A police pursuit of a shooting suspect shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Everett Sunday afternoon.

The Everett Police Department says all lanes reopened at 3:15 pm.

KIRO7 News reports the suspect is wanted in connection with a double shooting that occurred on Casino Road.

Police were reportedly negotiating with a murder suspect, but they say there is no threat to the public.

According to the Everett Police Department, the suspect fired shots at a man and a woman in a deadly shooting. The shooting left the man dead and the woman injured.

Police chased the suspect onto I-5, in the southbound lanes. The suspect’s vehicle stopped on the freeway and KIRO7 reports officers were negotiating with the suspect.

The northbound lanes were also shut down for a while. Those lanes reopened at around 2:15 pm.

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed drivers stuck in the southbound lanes during the closure attempting to make U-turns to find a way off the freeway.

They were turning around and heading northbound on the shoulder of I-5.