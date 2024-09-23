Boeing announces ‘best and final’ offer to striking machinists

Boeing announced its “best and final” offer to its 33,000 striking machinists Monday morning, including a wage increase of 30%, up from the previous offer of 25%.

The aerospace giant sent elements of the offer made to the IAM District 751 in Washington and W24 in Portland, Oregon, to members of the media, including KIRO Newsradio, and it has established a website explaining the new offer and answering potential questions people may have about the offer.

The company is offering a wage increase of 30% over four years. That’s an increase of the old offer of 25%.

Boeing also stated it will pay workers a $6,000 bonus if they ratify the contract by 11:59 p.m. on Friday. That’s double from the previous bonus offer of $3,000.

Previously, Boeing took the Aerospace Machinists Performance Program (AMPP) bonus off the table. However, the firm added that back in with this latest offer.

Boeing also raised its company match on the Boeing 401(k) too 100% of the first 8% of pay added. In addition, the firm will continue with its automatic 4% contribution. Previously, the offer as 75% of 8% of pay, plus that automatic 4% company contribution.

Besides those key points, all of the other terms of the Sept. 8 tentative agreement stay the same in this offer. That includes Boeing’s “firm commitment to building Boeing’s next new airplane in the Puget Sound region and Portland.”

Boeing said average annual pay for machinists would rise from $75,608 now to $111,155 at the end of the four-year contract.

It should be noted the new offer would not restore a traditional pension plan that Boeing eliminated about 10 years ago. Striking workers cited pay and pensions as reasons why they voted 94.6% against the company’s previous offer.

The union, which represents factory workers who assemble some of the company’s best-selling planes, said it was reviewing the offer.

“Employees knew Boeing executives could do better, and this shows the workers were right all along,” Brian Bryant, the union’s international president, said in a statement. “The proposal will be analyzed to see if it’s up to the task of helping workers gain adequate ground on prior sacrifices.”

The strike is likely already starting to reduce Boeing’s ability to generate cash. The company gets much of its cash when it delivers new planes, but the strike has shut down production of 737s, 777s and 767s. Work on 787s continues with nonunion workers in South Carolina.

On Friday, Boeing began requiring thousands of managers and nonunion employees to take one week off without pay every four weeks under the temporary rolling furloughs. It also has announced a hiring freeze, reduced business travel and decreased spending on suppliers.

The money-saving measures are expected to last as long as the strike continues.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.