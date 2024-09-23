Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Head-on collision on Tiger Mountain causes multiple injuries, one person critical

Sep 23, 2024, 1:27 PM

tiger mountain collision...

The head-on collision on Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast on Tiger Mountain. (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A head-on collision on Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast on Tiger Mountain resulted in one person suffering from critical injuries, Eastside Fire & Rescue reported.

The accident happened near State Route 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

More road closures: Pursuit of murder suspect leads to hourslong shutdown on I-5 in Everett

“Two other patients sustained non-life threatening injuries and are being transported to area hospitals,” Eastside Fire & Rescue wrote in a post on X.

Two other people involved in the Tiger Mountain collision had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

While drivers had to deal with significant delays in the area, the crash scene has since been cleared and the roads are back open.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.

Head-on collision on Tiger Mountain causes multiple injuries, one person critical