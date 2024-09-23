A head-on collision on Issaquah Hobart Road Southeast on Tiger Mountain resulted in one person suffering from critical injuries, Eastside Fire & Rescue reported.

The accident happened near State Route 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m. Monday.

“Two other patients sustained non-life threatening injuries and are being transported to area hospitals,” Eastside Fire & Rescue wrote in a post on X.

Two other people involved in the Tiger Mountain collision had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

While drivers had to deal with significant delays in the area, the crash scene has since been cleared and the roads are back open.

