The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says they have a 52-year-old suspect in custody after back-to-back, random and unprovoked assaults on the Mountain to Sound Greenway Trail, also known as the I-90 Trail, in the city’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the top of the South Holgate Bridge.

“When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso area. When they were doing that, they found another victim that had been assaulted by that same suspect,” SPD Officer Brian Pritchard said.

That 32-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and suffered minor injuries.

The SPD received several 911 calls and were quickly able to arrest the suspect. He is known to police and has a criminal record.

“Officers actually identified that suspect immediately. They had a description of him, and they had a name for him. So, they were able to get that information out quickly to our officers,” Pritchard said.

The SPD says the Mountain to Sound trail is typically busy – crowded with runners, walkers, and cyclists, especially on weekends. But some areas can be a little remote. Police urge all those who use the trail to use basic precautions.

“Always walk with somebody. Try not to walk alone if you can avoid it, and always be aware of your surroundings. Just beware of what’s going on around you at all times,” Pritchard said.

The suspect has not yet been identified. He is expected to be charged with two counts of assault. So far, no motive for the attacks has been determined.

