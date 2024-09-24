Close
WA resident survives bear attack in Glacier National Park

Sep 24, 2024, 6:58 AM

bear Glacier National Park...

A grizzly bear in Glacier National Park. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

(Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A Washington man was bitten and attacked by a grizzly bear in Glacier National Park in Montana while hiking along the Highline Trail.

The 35-year-old man surprised the bear when he and his group accidentally got too close as they were hiking in foggy conditions near Grinnell Glacier Overlook. The male bear bit his leg just below his knee before the group used bear spray to scare the bear away. The injuries suffered were non-life threatening.

A reminder that bears, humans don’t mix: Animal euthanized after hurting teen

“The hiking party was walking into the wind and faced foggy conditions, which could have contributed to the encounter,” John Waller, supervisory wildlife biologist, said in a prepared statement. “They were well prepared with bear spray, a satellite communication device, a first aid kit, were hiking as a group and kept their cool when dealing with the bear.”

The hiking party had a First-Aid kit on hand with them, and park rangers gave them directions on how to treat the wound over satellite communication.

The injured visitor made it to Granite Park Chalet after the attack with assistance from rangers and other hikers. Two Bear Air then flew him to the Apgar horse corrals, which then transported him to the Whitefish hospital.

Park wildlife biologists determined it was a male grizzly bear. Due to it being a surprise attack, no action will be taken against the bear, park officials stated.

“At this time, no action will be taken against the bear because it was a surprise encounter,” Waller added.

More on bears in WA: Grizzly bears to return to Washington despite opposition

Park rangers warned hikers and national park visitors that autumn is the season of “hyperphagia,” when bears prepare for their long season of hibernation by gorging and eating as much as they can. Bears are most active during the period of hyperphagia.

