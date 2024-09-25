Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Girl, 16, detained after allegedly threatening fellow Kentwood High student with a gun

Sep 25, 2024, 1:40 PM | Updated: 5:53 pm

Photo: A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained....

A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO NEWSDESK


KIRO Newsradio staff

A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained Wednesday after King County detectives said she threatened another student with a gun.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m.. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) told KIRO Newsradio the incident occurred off the campus, but the student was detained inside the school.

Kentwood High was locked down for a period of time and the lockdown was lifted just before noon. Detectives said there is no ongoing threat.

More local crime: Man shot, woman pistol-whipped along Mountain to Sound Trail in Seattle

Brandyn Hull, who is with the KCSO said the students at the school are not in any peril.

“There’s no immediate danger to the public or the students,” Hull said. “Detectives on the scene detained a girl.”

Hull told KIRO Newsradio it was a 16-year-old who threatened another student.

Contributing: James Lynch, Heather Bosch and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

Crime Blotter

Photo: A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained....

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Girl, 16, detained after allegedly threatening fellow Kentwood High student with a gun

A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained after officials say she threatened another student with a gun.

4 hours ago

Image: A portion of the Mountain to Sound Greenway Trail, also known as the I-90 Trail, can be seen...

James Lynch

Man shot, woman pistol-whipped along Mountain to Sound Trail in Seattle

The Seattle Police Department says they have a 52-year-old suspect in custody after two unprovoked assaults on the Mountain to Sound Trail.

2 days ago

south seattle robberies...

Frank Sumrall

Robberies, mugging run amok in South Seattle this past month

SPD is investigating at least 10 robberies that have occurred throughout South Seattle recently, believing a few different groups are responsible.

2 days ago

graham shooting...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect yet to be found after fatal overnight shooting in Graham

The shooting happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. in Graham. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead on the street.

2 days ago

Image: A pursuit of a suspect by the Everett Police Department om Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 led to a s...

Tom Brock and Steve Coogan

Pursuit of murder suspect leads to hourslong shutdown on I-5 in Everett

A police pursuit of a shooting suspect shut down all lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 in Everett Sunday afternoon.

3 days ago

Kent police vehicle...

Luke Duecy

Kent police catch suspect after woman fights him off during brutal attack, sexual assault

Kent Police are crediting a victim's detailed description and her will to fight back with catching a 26-year-old suspect.

5 days ago

Girl, 16, detained after allegedly threatening fellow Kentwood High student with a gun