A 16-year-old girl at Kentwood High School in Covington was detained Wednesday after King County detectives said she threatened another student with a gun.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m.. The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) told KIRO Newsradio the incident occurred off the campus, but the student was detained inside the school.

Kentwood High was locked down for a period of time and the lockdown was lifted just before noon. Detectives said there is no ongoing threat.

More local crime: Man shot, woman pistol-whipped along Mountain to Sound Trail in Seattle

Brandyn Hull, who is with the KCSO said the students at the school are not in any peril.

“There’s no immediate danger to the public or the students,” Hull said. “Detectives on the scene detained a girl.”

Hull told KIRO Newsradio it was a 16-year-old who threatened another student.

Contributing: James Lynch, Heather Bosch and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio