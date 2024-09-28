Close
Chehalis woman dies after being attacked by her own dogs

Sep 27, 2024, 6:25 PM | Updated: 6:28 pm

Police lights...

A law enforcment vehicle. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputies are investigating a dog attack that occured Wednesday in Chehalis.

According to a Facbook post from the sheriff’s office, a woman was attacked by her dogs and died on her way to the hospital.

‘Biggest cat hoarding case:’ 130 animals rescued in Brinnon

The incident happened inside the woman’s home in the 400 block of River Road, Chehalis, LCSO reported.

Around 2:30 p.m., aid personnel and and deputies were sent to a dog bite of a 91-year-old woman. When they arrived, they found out the woman had been attacked by two of her own German Shepards. The attack left major trauma to both of her lower arms, said the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken by aid personnel to Adna High School to meet Life Flight. LCSO said she later died on the flight to the hospital.

The next day, deputies met with the co-owner of the two dogs. The co-owner voluntarily turned the dogs over to law enforcemnt to be euthanized.

‘Do not touch sick animals:’ Rare disease discovered in blind deer by WSU pathologists

Anyone with further information about the attack is asked to call LCSO at 360-748-9286. To report an animal off its property, concerns regarding a neglected animal or an animal related bite in Lewis County, call 360-740-1105.

For animal control officers in King County, call 206-296-7387. King County’s website states in the case of an emergency, call 911. For local animal control agencies around King County, view this PDF.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

