Seattle Public Schools revises plan for closures

Oct 2, 2024, 8:19 AM | Updated: 8:20 am

Seattle schools...

Seattle Public Schools logo. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 TV)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7 TV)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA, MYNORTHWEST AND SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS


MyNorthwest.com

From 21 to 5. That’s the bottom line for the new plan to close Seattle schools to make up for a $100 million budget deficit.

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones unveiled a revised plan on Tuesday that he said “would balance the budget while minimizing disruption for students.”

The schools have not been named yet, but Jones assured that K-8 and option schools, including those with specialized service models such as Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Dual Language Immersion programs, would not be considered for consolidation in the upcoming school year.

Originally, the district planned to consolidate 21 schools.

In a statement from Jones:

Like many districts, SPS is facing declining enrollment and very real budget challenges. This new approach aims to reduce disruption while helping us balance budgets in the coming years. We are working hard to close an approximate $100 million budget deficit for the 2025-26 school year. Each consolidation will moderately lower this deficit, contributing to our long-term financial stability.”

Jones emphasized that the updated plan was shaped by extensive feedback from families, staff, and the broader community.

A third-party expert will review the selection process to ensure transparency and accountability. The criteria for choosing schools include factors such as building condition, enrollment capacity, and the ability to minimize disruption for students and staff.

The district will host new meetings to gather input and discuss transition support for the affected schools.

Preliminary recommendations are expected to be presented to the School Board by the end of October.

The district’s financial woes are partly attributed to a significant decline in enrollment, which has dropped by nearly 5,000 students over the past five years. This decrease, coupled with chronic underfunding at the state level, has exacerbated the budget deficit.

As the district moves forward with the revised plan, SPS says the focus will remain on minimizing disruption for students and staff while addressing the financial realities facing Seattle Public Schools.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

