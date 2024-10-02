Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Angela Poe Russell: Shopping malls are taking a stand against unruly teens

Oct 2, 2024, 7:23 AM

Image: Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila can be seen in a recent photo....

Westfield Southcenter in Tukwila can be seen in a recent photo. (Photo courtesy of Oran Viriyincy via Wikimedia Commons)

(Photo courtesy of Oran Viriyincy via Wikimedia Commons)

Angela Poe Russell's Profile Picture

BY ANGELA POE RUSSELL


KIRO Newsradio host and writer

It’s challenging to find precise data on specifically how much violent crime is increasing at malls, but the signs point to a problem — and it appears teens are a big part of it.

Let’s look at some recent changes in mall policies.

After several fights at Moreno Valley Mall in California, management said they would require teens to wear lanyards that have their names and parents’ contact information.

At Westfield Garden State Plaza — New Jersey’s oldest mall — on Fridays and Saturdays, anyone under the age of 18 needs needs an adult chaperone after 5 p.m. The mall is also adding “waiting zones” for teens who need to be picked up after the curfew begins.

A mall in Pittsburgh has a similar rule and if a teen gets banned from the mall, the accompanying adult will also be banned for the same time period.

In Atlanta, some retail shops noticed a drop in sales after implementing a chaperone policy for minors.

More from Angela Poe Russell: What country’s ideas should we steal from next?

This is happening all over the country and, to be honest, I’m grieving. I’m grieving because our teens need a safe place to go just to hang out and have fun. Remember the COVID-19 pandemic? They were locked in on screens all day. We were wishing for the days they could just go hang out at a mall in person with people.

When I think about some of my favorite childhood memories, they happened at the mall. It was where I had my first job. It was where I met my first real boyfriend. It was where I met the singers of my favorite band.

Most of us have those memories and never in a million years did I think a visit to the mall by a teen would now require a parent or guardian.

Angela Poe Russell commentary: Solving the homeless crisis will make us all a little uncomfortable

Clearly, something needs to be done, but, hopefully, we can find another way. Instead of chaperones, perhaps it’s the ID system where every teen has to check in. Or maybe more malls implement metal detectors like Lenox Mall in Atlanta.

Look, I know these are horrible choices. But the majority of teens are well behaved and should be able to meet up with friends, have a meal, shop, make memories.

I get it, it’s a new day, but preserving a sliver of the good ole days for most teens is good for them and for business.

Angela Poe Russell is a Seattle-based media personality and a fill-in host on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her commentaries and stories here.

