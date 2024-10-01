UPDATE: As of Tuesday evening, KIRO Newsradio still doesn’t know what led to the shooting and the victim’s name has not yet been released but has learned the house where it happened is owned by a 57-year-old UW Medical School grad, a Qanon member, an election denier and she was live streaming at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Original story:

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is investigating a West Seattle shooting that left a 57-year-old woman dead.

SPD said 911 calls started coming in just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, reporting multiple shots fire in the 4400 block of Southwest Hudson Street, just a block and a half west of California Avenue Southwest.

“I just heard two really, really loud gunshots,” Neighbor Ellen Macom told KIRO Newsradio. “Sounded very close. I hoped it was construction noise or something in the neighborhood, but I did wonder if it was gunshots.”

When officers arrived, they found a woman, 57, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. They say three people were involved including the deceased.

We don’t know much more than that. The other two people are said to be cooperating with police. We don’t know if either of them was injured, or who fired the shots. The investigation is ongoing.

“CSI is going to come out and they’re going to do their thing,” SPD Detective Brian Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio. “If they’re going to take prints, there’s a lot of things that have to be done before this scene is actually cleared up, because they’re going to be here for a while.”

That means the 4400 block of Southwest Hudson Street is blocked off with crime scene tape and is inaccessible.

The good news is police said there is no ongoing danger to the community.

