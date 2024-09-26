Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Possibly armed suspect remains on the loose after fatal West Seattle shooting

Sep 26, 2024, 6:25 AM | Updated: 2:42 pm

Photo: A person was killed in a West Seattle shooting....

A person was killed in a West Seattle shooting. (Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

(Photo: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


Police are actively looking for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in West Seattle that resulted in one person killed Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of 36th Avenue Southwest at approximately 4 p.m. Witnesses described the suspect fleeing the area as a Black male wearing all black with a surgical mask. He is estimated to be between 20-30 years old and was last seen leaving the scene on foot.

More on SPD: SPD will no longer send officers to alarm calls without active evidence of crime

The suspect could still be armed, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) reported.

“If there are community members out here that see this person, feel they know this person, don’t approach him, call 911,” SPD Detective Brain Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio.

SPD also said the 29-year-old victim was working at the Seattle Soul Kitchen nearby when the male suspect walked in and opened fire in front of a group of people. Police believe the victim was targeted, but they are not sure of the relationship between them.

Officers arrived and found the victim shot multiple times inside the establishment. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center by medics, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

More local crime: Man shot, woman pistol-whipped along Mountain to Sound Trail in Seattle

No arrests have been made, as of this reporting. SPD is investigating whether there was a motive for this West Seattle shooting.

“It is still an ongoing investigation, but we don’t feel the public is in any danger at this point,” Pritchard told KIRO Newsradio.

A neighbor near the shooting told KIRO 7 that if the shooter did not know the victim and randomly shot them, they would be a little more frightened.

“If it turns out that it was a little bit more of a random shooting, then I will have to think a little more about whether I’m able to walk on the street and go get my coffee alone, like at any time of day,” they said.

Contributing: James Lynch, KIRO Newsradio

