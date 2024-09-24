As the Seattle Police Department (SPD) navigates ways to hire new officers, it has had to make decisions about where to send its remaining staff.

According to a letter from SPD Interim Chief of Police Sue Rahr, starting October 1, the department will only send officers to calls from alarm companies that have evidence — audio, video, panic alarms or eyewitnesses, etc. — that a person is illegally entering or trying to enter a home or business.

Rahr said SPD will no longer respond to calls from alarm companies based only on sensor or motion activations.

After crunching the numbers, Rahr said that of the 13,000 burglary alarm calls SPD received last year, less than 4% had a crime associated with them.

“With depleted resources, we cannot prioritize a patrol response when there is a very low probability that criminal activity is taking place,” Rahr stated. “We know this will require that you notify customers of this change and that additional effort may be required to work with them on technology upgrades or alternative options. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

However, the Branch Manager for ADI Global Distribution Steve Autio thinks SPD’s decision will only make crime worse.

“I think the reason they’re doing this is they figure they don’t have enough officers,” he told KIRO Newsradio on Monday. “But the problem is, it’s going to make the city even less safe.”

Autio said that although 80 to 85% of the alarms are most likely false, he wishes SPD had worked with the alarm companies.

“We can work together with the police department to come up with other ideas,” he said.

Autio said he is worried that someone could break into a gun store and while the owner is responding, they’re faced with a criminal. He added that pharmacies, banks and schools could be broken into with no response. However, one of his biggest worries is children.

“Let’s say my daughter’s bedroom window has a sensor on it, and somebody breaks in there, well, now nobody’s coming to help,” he said. “And if I’m not there, or she’s on the lower floor or something like that, who’s going to be there to help her?”

Rahr said SPD’s highest priority is responding to violent incidents happening in real time.

For more questions on licensing and reporting requirements for alarm monitoring systems, she recommended the City of Seattle’s website.

