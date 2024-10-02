Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting Washington next week.

The Washington State Democratic Party confirmed, via email to MyNorthwest on Tuesday, Walz will be stopping by for a private fundraiser. The event is scheduled to take place on October 8 at 9 a.m. in Hunts Point, a town neighboring Medina near the City of Bellevue. According to The Seattle Times, no public events are planned.

“WA Democrats are excited to welcome Governor Walz to Washington on Tuesday morning,” Washington Democrats stated in the email. “With ballots already being cast in some states, it is more important than ever that we explain our vision for an opportunity economy that doesn’t just help families get by, but helps them get ahead. We look forward to helping Gov. Walz make that case in the closing weeks of this election.”

According to ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris announced Walz will spend a week traveling to bolster support for their presidential campaign. The week will include rallies, direct voter engagement events, fundraisers and TV interviews.

The week kicks off in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Walz was meant to be joined by Harris but she will be visiting Georgia to survey the damage of Hurricane Helene, reported ABC News. Walz will then head to Cleveland and Cincinnati before traveling to California and Washington. He will also visit Nevada and Arizona.

According to ABC News, Walz will make his late-night TV debut as Harris’ running mate and be a guest on a “top culture podcast” while visiting the West Coast.

Harris was last in Washington in June for two events in Seattle. One of the vice president’s stops was an appearance at a home in West Seattle.

Harris also hosted a fundraising campaign in Seattle. The minimum cost to participate in the reception was $6,600 — dubbed the “Friend” level by the Biden-Harris campaign, the Northwest Progressive Institute’s Advocate stated. Those donating at least $12,500 per couple, (the “super donor” level) will be able to take a photo with Harris. Those donating at least $12,500 per couple, (the “super donor” level) were able to take a photo with Harris. The other giving levels were supporting donor at $25,000, lead donor at $50,000 and co-host at $100,000, according to the Advocate.

Last month, MyNorthwest reported the police officer who was hurt as part of the motorcade protecting Vice President Kamala Harris, on her visit to Seattle in 2023, is back on the job.

Contributing: Steve Coogan and Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.