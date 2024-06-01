Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Seattle for a fundraising event to benefit the Democratic party Saturday.

Few details about the visit aren’t yet known, however. The Cascadia Advocate, a publication of the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI), reported about Harris’ upcoming appearance last week, citing an invitation circulated by the campaign.

The Washington State Democratic Party confirmed in a statement from Chair Shasti Conrad to MyNorthwest Friday afternoon that Harris will return to Seattle Saturday.

“Washington State Democrats are excited to welcome Vice President Harris to our great state,” Conrad said in her statement. “Vice President Harris and President Biden have earned a second term through their stalwart defense of abortion rights, securing resources to make our communities climate resilient, and helping build the biggest economic comeback in the world since the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The minimum cost to participate in the reception is $6,600 — dubbed the “Friend” level by the Biden-Harris campaign, the NPI’s Advocate stated. Those donating at least $12,500 per couple, (the “super donor” level) will be able to take a photo with Harris.

The other giving levels are supporting donor at $25,000, lead donor at $50,000 and co-host at $100,000, according to the Advocate.

The president also recently visited Seattle

President Joe Biden visited Seattle Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. That trip also was designed to raise money for his re-election campaign.

Biden attended an event in the city of Seattle May 8 and then ventured to the Eastside to attend another fundraising event in Medina May 9. That event featured the president appearing at the home of Jon and Kim Shirley, the former president and CEO of Microsoft on Lake Washington.

The president’s visit this month led to road closures and traffic in Seattle. Area residents may experience the same type of delays getting around the city while Harris is visiting.

The vice president will be coming from California

Harris will be arriving in Seattle after spending Friday in Southern California, according to a statement from The White House outlining the vice president’s schedule. She flew into Los Angeles International Airport, traveled to San Diego to deliver remarks at a political event and then went back to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Harris spoke to a sea of white-capped graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, looking back at U.S. airpower during D-Day and then forward to this generation’s edge on technological innovation, such as artificial intelligence.

“Eighty years ago, over the beaches of Normandy, America won control of the skies, and we have kept it ever since,” said Harris to the 974 graduates, the class that arrived in 2020 to pandemic lockdowns, masks, COVID-19 testing, plexiglass partitions and virtual classes.

“Our nation is counting on you to preserve and defend that strength, including, I will add, through your ability to innovate,” the vice president said.

Harris praised the current roles the Air Force and Space Force are playing across the world.

“America’s national security and global security depend on our strength in the sky and in space,” said Harris to the arrayed cadets who will become second lieutenants in the Air Force or Space Force. “America’s security relies on you, I know you will make your country proud.”

Looking at Harris’ last trip to Seattle

Harris was last Seattle in August 2023. At that time, she delivered a speech about the climate crisis and the economy and what the Biden-Harris administration is doing to combat both.

The vice president said she and Biden “have committed nearly $1 trillion to build a thriving, clean energy economy for America.”

Specifically, she was in town officially to mark the one-year anniversary of of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law and how it’s helping hold down prices and climate change. Biden signed that bill in August 2022.

An unfortunate incident that came from Harris’ last area visit receiving significant attention in the state of Washington saw Bellevue Police Officer Kevin Bereta’s life changed when he was severely injured while he was on Harris’ detail during her visit. Bereta cleared a pedestrian from the road and was catching up to the vice president’s motorcade when he was ejected from his motorcycle, falling 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp, suffering severe injuries.

Bereta underwent five surgeries and months of treatment after that. Complicating the situation further, Bereta initially lost his health benefits before having them restored.

Contributing: Julia Dallas; The Associated Press

