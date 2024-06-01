Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Extra traffic possible as Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Seattle Saturday

May 31, 2024, 6:18 PM

Image: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphi...

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign event at Girard College in Philadelphia, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

(Photo: Evan Vucci, AP)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Seattle for a fundraising event to benefit the Democratic party Saturday.

Few details about the visit aren’t yet known, however. The Cascadia Advocate, a publication of the Northwest Progressive Institute (NPI), reported about Harris’ upcoming appearance last week, citing an invitation circulated by the campaign.

The Washington State Democratic Party confirmed in a statement from Chair Shasti Conrad to MyNorthwest Friday afternoon that Harris will return to Seattle Saturday.

“Washington State Democrats are excited to welcome Vice President Harris to our great state,” Conrad said in her statement. “Vice President Harris and President Biden have earned a second term through their stalwart defense of abortion rights, securing resources to make our communities climate resilient, and helping build the biggest economic comeback in the world since the (COVID-19) pandemic.”

The minimum cost to participate in the reception is $6,600 — dubbed the “Friend” level by the Biden-Harris campaign, the NPI’s Advocate stated. Those donating at least $12,500 per couple, (the “super donor” level) will be able to take a photo with Harris.

The other giving levels are supporting donor at $25,000, lead donor at $50,000 and co-host at $100,000, according to the Advocate.

The president also recently visited Seattle

President Joe Biden visited Seattle Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9. That trip also was designed to raise money for his re-election campaign.

Biden attended an event in the city of Seattle May 8 and then ventured to the Eastside to attend another fundraising event in Medina May 9. That event featured the president appearing at the home of Jon and Kim Shirley, the former president and CEO of Microsoft on Lake Washington.

The president’s visit this month led to road closures and traffic in Seattle. Area residents may experience the same type of delays getting around the city while Harris is visiting.

POTUS departure: Biden leaves Seattle after first area trip since 2022

The vice president will be coming from California

Harris will be arriving in Seattle after spending Friday in Southern California, according to a statement from The White House outlining the vice president’s schedule. She flew into Los Angeles International Airport, traveled to San Diego to deliver remarks at a political event and then went back to Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Harris spoke to a sea of white-capped graduates of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, looking back at U.S. airpower during D-Day and then forward to this generation’s edge on technological innovation, such as artificial intelligence.

“Eighty years ago, over the beaches of Normandy, America won control of the skies, and we have kept it ever since,” said Harris to the 974 graduates, the class that arrived in 2020 to pandemic lockdowns, masks, COVID-19 testing, plexiglass partitions and virtual classes.

“Our nation is counting on you to preserve and defend that strength, including, I will add, through your ability to innovate,” the vice president said.

Harris praised the current roles the Air Force and Space Force are playing across the world.

“America’s national security and global security depend on our strength in the sky and in space,” said Harris to the arrayed cadets who will become second lieutenants in the Air Force or Space Force. “America’s security relies on you, I know you will make your country proud.”

Looking at Harris’ last trip to Seattle

Harris was last Seattle in August 2023. At that time, she delivered a speech about the climate crisis and the economy and what the Biden-Harris administration is doing to combat both.

The vice president said she and Biden “have committed nearly $1 trillion to build a thriving, clean energy economy for America.”

2023 visit: Vice President Harris visits Seattle, discusses climate crisis, economy

Specifically, she was in town officially to mark the one-year anniversary of of the Inflation Reduction Act being signed into law and how it’s helping hold down prices and climate change. Biden signed that bill in August 2022.

An unfortunate incident that came from Harris’ last area visit receiving significant attention in the state of Washington saw Bellevue Police Officer Kevin Bereta’s life changed when he was severely injured while he was on Harris’ detail during her visit. Bereta cleared a pedestrian from the road and was catching up to the vice president’s motorcade when he was ejected from his motorcycle, falling 50 to 60 feet off the Michigan Street on-ramp, suffering severe injuries.

Bereta underwent five surgeries and months of treatment after that. Complicating the situation further, Bereta initially lost his health benefits before having them restored.

Contributing: Julia Dallas; The Associated Press

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Image: The Washington State Capitol building is seen on the first day of the legislative session in...

Matt Markovich

Lawmakers, judges, incarcerated people seek resentencing reform amid victim concerns

The resentencing reform effort arises as victims of violent crime argue the proposed state law doesn't take their healing into consideration.

17 hours ago

Image: Former President Donald Trump walks to make comments to members of the media after a jury co...

Julia Dallas and Steve Coogan

Washington Republicans, Democrats react to Trump’s guilty verdict

Donald Trump was found guilty, on Thursday, of falsifying business records. The verdict makes him the first former president to be convicted.

1 day ago

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas

Washington insurance: Health plan prices may rise; new rule set to begin

A new rule is starting Saturday for Washington insurance while the OIS is reviewing increase proposals for individual health insurance.

2 days ago

Images: Adrian Diaz, left, stands at the Wednesday, May 29, 2024 news conference after Seattle Mayo...

Matt Markovich

Diaz to depart as SPD chief; Interim Sue Rahr to focus on cultural change

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr will replace Adrian Diaz and serve as interim Seattle Police chief, Mayor Bruce Harrell said.

2 days ago

Image: Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz is seen in September 2020....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Adrian Diaz out as Seattle Police Chief, will stay with department

Rumors are swirling amongst officers that Seattle Police chief Adrian Diaz is out after the mayor's office grew tired of "drama."

3 days ago

Image: Washington Republican gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird speaks at a Veterans Day event at th...

Jason Rantz

Rantz Exclusive: Semi Bird reprimanded for fraud against US Army, after ‘stolen valor’ claims

Gubernatorial candidate Semi Bird committed acts of stolen valor, even admitting to defrauding the U.S. Army.

3 days ago

Extra traffic possible as Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Seattle Saturday