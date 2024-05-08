President Joe Biden will be back in Seattle this Friday. He will be participating in a Biden-Harris Victory Fund reception and possibly other events, according to The Cascadia Advocate via an invitation by the Fund.

The reception will be held on May 10, which is the last day of Filing Week for candidates. The location of the event is only available to attendees. Biden is the headliner, but The Cascadia Advocate reported there will likely be other speakers, including members of Washington’s congressional delegation.

The reception will also likely be “closed press.”

According to The Cascadia Advocate, the reception’s organizers are hoping to raise millions. The lowest-priced ticket is $500 and the most expensive is $50,000. Those who donate $25,000 or $50,000 will have the opportunity to take a picture with Biden.

If the event is in the evening, Biden will likely stay in Seattle and leave on Saturday.

Also on Friday, the Seattle Mariners are playing at home against the Oakland Athletics. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

Those going to the game should prepare for heavy traffic as roads will be closed for Biden’s arrival.

Biden last visited Washington two years ago, on Earth Day. He arrived in Seattle and then spoke at Green River College in Auburn.

Past coverage: Joe Biden to arrive in Seattle Thursday, will speak at Green River College in Auburn for Earth Day

He addressed initiatives to fight climate change, limiting price increases for middle-class families and his push to have Congress approve legislation to reduce prescription drug costs.

Biden’s activities leading up to his Seattle visit

In other news, Biden met with families of two police officers who were shot and killed in upstate New York last week.

He also detoured to Charlotte, North Carolina, and met with officers who were wounded during a shooting to wish them a fast recovery.

Four officers were killed this week in North Carolina when a wanted man opened fire on a joint agency task force that had come to arrest him on a warrant for possession of a firearm as an ex-felon and eluding capture.

“The entire nation is grieving with these families,” Biden said from his second stop of the day in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he was announcing new measures to cut lead pipes from the water supply.

The president then took a short motorcade across the airport to the North Carolina Air National Guard base to meet a group, which included elected officials.

“The men and women of law enforcement, you represent the best of us,” he said from the podium at the second stop.

Once again, Biden was seeking to be an empathetic leader for a community reeling from gun violence, while also calling for stricter rules around firearms and more money for law enforcement on the front lines.

Also, Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 politicians, activists, athletes and others.

Clarence B. Jones said he thought a prankster was on the line when he answered the telephone and heard the person on the other end say they were calling from the White House.

“I said, ‘Is this a joke or is this serious?'” Jones recalled to The Associated Press.

The caller swore they were serious and was calling with the news that President Joe Biden wanted to recognize Jones with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Jones, 93, will be honored for his activism during the Civil Rights Movement. He’s a lawyer who provided legal counsel to Martin Luther King Jr. and helped write the opening paragraphs of the “I Have a Dream” speech that King delivered at the Lincoln Memorial at the 1963 March on Washington.

Jones is among a diverse group of 19 individuals to be honored Friday by the Democratic president for making what the White House said are “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the U.S., world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

The 10 men and nine women hail from the worlds of politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights and LGBTQ+ advocacy, science and religion. Three medals will be awarded posthumously.

Contributing: Colleen Long, Steve Peoples and Darlene Superville, The Associated Press.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.