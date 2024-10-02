Tens of thousands of Bank of America customers across the country reported major issues accessing their bank accounts Wednesday.

Some complained their account balances are not visible on the app while others say they can access their accounts but that they are seeing a balance of $0.

Downdetector first started seeing a few reports of issues around 9:30 a.m. and the issues peaked quickly at more than 18,500 users around 10:15 a.m. USA Today reported the number actually topped 20,000 during that time.

The number has dropped significantly in the last several hours, but there still are 2,670 reports of issues as of 3:45 p.m. Downdetector “is powered by unbiased, transparent user reports and problem indicators from around the web,” according to its website. It is part of is connectivity intelligence company Ookla, which is a division of media and internet company Ziff Davis.

Downdetector’s outage and reported problems map showed issues in multiple large metropolitan U.S. cities, including New York City, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.

Multiple Bonneville Seattle employees reported having issues trying to get into their account, including KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest News Director Charlie Harger who said his account was empty when he accessed it Wednesday afternoon.

Bank of America has acknowledged an issue and a spokesperson addressed it in a short statement sent to MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio Wednesday afternoon.

“Some clients are experiencing an issue accessing their accounts and balance information today,” Bank of America’s Alex Lawson said in her statement. “These issues are being addressed and have largely been resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Those employees with access to Bank of America’s X account @BofA_Help have been responding to dozens of X user complaints Wednesday as well. They are encouraging X users who have complained to respond to their “Help” X account and begin a direct message (DM) chat.

“Our social care team is here to assist with any account related questions/concerns you may have,” one representative’s message states on X. “Please let us know what we can help with by clicking the link below and a member of our team will connect.”

