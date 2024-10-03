In the heart of Seattle’s University District, where memories flicker like old film reels, stands the Grand Illusion Cinema, a single-screen sanctuary for dreamers and cinephiles for over half a century. But as the calendar turns to January, a cherished tradition will draw its final curtain.

“We have no intention of closing forever,” the cinema said on its website. “When our building first went up for sale in 2023, some people thought that meant we closed. Nope! Any rumors of our demise are greatly exaggerated!”

The Grand Illusion, with its velvet seats and whispering walls, will host its last screening on January 31. Yet, this is not an end, but a metamorphosis. Brian Alter, the visionary steward of this cinematic haven, announced with hopeful resolve, “Our dream has always been to relocate and craft an even grander Grand Illusion.” Though the new location remains a mystery, the quest is on for a place that preserves the theater’s enchanting essence while elevating the experience.

Related news: SIFF Cinema Downtown, formerly Cinerama, now reopen

In the meantime, it will be running a regular schedule of films through January 30, 2025.

“We are deeply grateful for our home of the past 50+ years, but the time has come for us to build an even grander Grand Illusion!” Alter said.

The cinema offered ways patrons can help:

Keep coming to see movies. We will be running a regular schedule of films through January 30, 2025. Keep an eye out for special screenings before we vacate our current location.

We will be running a regular schedule of films through January 30, 2025. Keep an eye out for special screenings before we vacate our current location. Stay in touch. We’ll be making regular announcements about news and upcoming shows. Subscribe to our email list and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.

We’ll be making regular announcements about news and upcoming shows. Subscribe to our email list and follow us on Instagram and Facebook. Visit us around town starting in February 2025. While we work on securing and building our new home, we are excited to announce that a partnership with Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) is in the works. We will host regular pop-up screenings at NWFF and other venues across Seattle. Stay tuned for more information.

While we work on securing and building our new home, we are excited to announce that a partnership with Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) is in the works. We will host regular pop-up screenings at NWFF and other venues across Seattle. Stay tuned for more information. Donate to help us create a new Grand Illusion in the U District. We are actively working with the U District Partnership, the nonprofit organization that supports businesses in the neighborhood. With their help, we’ve identified a few potential locations, but it will take time and money to recreate the magic in a new location. Give today!

We are actively working with the U District Partnership, the nonprofit organization that supports businesses in the neighborhood. With their help, we’ve identified a few potential locations, but it will take time and money to recreate the magic in a new location. Become a member. From now until we find a new, long-term home, sales of new memberships will be limited to the $40 level. It is entirely tax-deductible and you’ll receive reduced admission at our pop-up events.

In 2004, the Grand Illusion became a nonprofit organization. Since then, ithave operated as the only 100% volunteer-run cinema in the United States. No one is paid to work here and it exists mainly due to the dedication of 30+ volunteers.

Double Feature: Historic cinema and drive-in for sale in Colville

“We want to find a location that allows us to maintain the charming aspects of the Grand Illusion while improving the overall experience,” Alter explained. “We don’t really know how long that will take, but we’re actively looking. Beyond that, once we sign a new lease permitting and construction will take many months.”

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X and email him here.