Members of the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) arrested a 17-year-old for the April shooting in an IHOP restaurant parking lot that left a two-year-old child dead.

The FWPD issued a news release Friday morning reporting department detectives arrested the suspect at his home in Federal Way. He was booked into the King County Children and Family Justice Center, the FWPD reported.

Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO), confirmed in an email Friday Jayson Jack, 17, has been charged first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder with a firearm enhancement. Jack was was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, but is being charged as an adult.

“This has been a heartbreaking case for our entire community, and we are thankful for the tireless efforts of law enforcement in bringing this suspect to justice,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell said in a statement after the arrest. “We will not tolerate violence that endangers our children, and we remain fully committed to making Federal Way a safer place for everyone.”

What happened in the Federal Way shooting on April 4

Police responded to Southwest Campus Drive at around 10 a.m. April 4 after witnesses reported a shooting. Court documents state Jack is accused of circling the IHOP parking lot in a stolen vehicle before stepping out and firing 15 rounds into the windshield car of the adult victim, who had two young children in the car with him and was waiting for his girlfriend to get out of work.

The adult victim shielded his 1-year-old child during the shooting, but quickly realized his 2-year-old son, who was asleep in his car seat had been hit.

That child went to St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound, and, subsequently, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition before dying, the FWPD reported at that time.

The KCPAO documents state the defendant “has prior violent history” citing juvenile adjudications for two 2023 robberies.

“The defendant is a threat to public safety, likely to interfere with the administration of justice and a likely failure to appear,” the court documents also state.

Jack’s next court date is his arraignment scheduled for Oct. 17 at the King County Courthouse.

“This tragic case has profoundly affected our community, and I am grateful for the relentless efforts of our detectives who worked tirelessly to crack the case,” Federal Way Police Chief Andy Hwang added in a statement, according to the FWPD release. “Today, we can assure the family and the public that justice is being served. We remain committed to holding those responsible for such senseless violence accountable.”

If anyone has any information related to the shooting or the suspect, they are encouraged to call the Federal Way Police Department at (253) 835-2121.

