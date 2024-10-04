A power outage in Seattle’s Central District that impacted more than 10,000 customers is now nearly fixed, Seattle City Light (SCL) reported Friday.

“Power has been restored to nearly all customers affected by this outage,” City Light wrote on X. “City Light crews will continue working until everyone’s power has been restored. Thanks for your patience!”

Seattle power outage first reported around 4 p.m.

The utility reported the outages on its X and Facebook pages just after 3:50 p.m. Friday, saying that about 10,000 customers were impacted. It added the cause of the outage was a damaged pole.

Crews are responding to an outage in the Central District affecting approx. 10,000 customers. The cause is under investigation and an estimated time of restoration has yet to be determined. Follow along on our outage map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/ZUpfHIf9P1 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) October 4, 2024

Those interested in tracking the progress can visit the Seattle City Light outage map.

The Seattle Department of Transportation informed drivers of the outage in a post on X Friday afternoon, telling commuters to “use caution and treat dark signals as all-way stops.”

In addition to its outage map, the “Outages” tab on the SCL website provides a “What to Do in a Power Outage” webpage, which provides tips on staying safe during an outage.

Customers who want to report a power outage are encouraged to call (206) 684-3000. Those who call will need their SCL account number or the phone number associated with their account. Citizens who see a downed power line in their neighborhood should stay 30 feet away from it and immediately call 911.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

