Thurston County Sheriff injured in crash in Lacey

A crash in Lacey early Sunday morning injured Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

This comes 18 months after the sheriff suffered a traumatic brain injury, in a another crash in Yelm.

After Sunday’s collision, Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo reported Sheriff Sanders was up and walking. Medics transported him to a local hospital to be checked out.

The state patrol first reported an oncoming car slammed into Sanders’ patrol car. But it’s unclear whether the car that hit Sheriff Sanders’ vehicle was going the opposite, or same direction.

The sheriff was headed southwest on Martin Way East, near Hensley Street.

A state trooper tweeted that the other driver was coming toward him, crossed the center line and struck him.

But Sanders released a statement of his own on Facebook later that indicated the other driver veered into an oncoming lane, then tried to turn in front of him, T-boning his patrol car.

Sanders also reported the other driver tried to drive off, dragging their bumper down the road.

A passenger was riding with the sheriff in the vehicle. Sanders reported that the passenger is doing “ok”.

Sanders’ statement indicated he had been released from St. Peters Hospital, and was suffering from “normal” car crash injuries.

Trooper Datillo tweeted on X that the driver that caused the crash tried to take off. Lacey police officers located the fleeing vehicle, unoccupied, down the street.

A K9 dog named “Arco” and his handler found the female suspect hiding in nearby bushes. Officers arrested her.

She is now likely facing charges of Driving Under the Influence and Hit and Run.

Sanders also reported on Facebook that:

“Thurston County Sheriff deputies, Lacey Police officers, and K9 Arco and his handler from Olympia Police Department answered my call for help on the radio along with Lacey Fire District Three and Thurston County Medic One…” “…My passenger is ok, and I just got released from St. Peters Hospital for normal car crash injuries. My car on the other hand probably won’t survive.” “…Happy to be alive, happy that my passenger is unharmed, and extremely grateful for the response from our regional law enforcement partners to ensure a swift capture, but I’m going to say it again… Washington’s roads are unsafe.”

On April 2nd of last year, Sheriff Sanders was involved in another serious crash. A pickup towing a trailer pulled in front of Sanders’ patrol car on Lake Lawrence Road Southeast in Yelm.

Dashcam video released more than three months later showed the sheriff’s vehicle traveling at around 60 miles per hour, when he had to swerve to avoid hitting the truck. But he could not avoid an impact with the trailer.

That crash put Sanders in the hospital.

A medical evacuation helicopter airlifted him from the crash site to Harborview Medical Center. He later tweeted from his hospital bed.

Sheriff Sanders returned to work in a limited capacity eight days later.

The driver that pulled in front of him in the Yelm crash was not hurt. But investigators at the time suspected him of being impaired. According to KING5 Television, the driver allegedly told officers he had taken methamphetamine the night before the crash.

Tom Brock is a weekend editor, reporter and anchor for KIRO Newsradio.