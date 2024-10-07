Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd’s teenage daughter went missing after the band performed in Seattle.

Flaming Lips opened for the popular band Weezer at Climate Pledge Arena Friday night.

The arena is located near the Space Needle, which is the area where Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd was last seen.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), via an X post, Charlotte Drozd was last seen the Saturday after the show at 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street by the needle.

MISSING: Charlotte, 16 y/o, WF, 5’9”, 140lbs, brown eyes and long brown hair. Wearing khaki color shorts and pink shoes. Last seen Saturday 10-5-24 at 11:30 a.m., in the 400 block of Broad Street by the Space Needle. pic.twitter.com/ZtqaC8M13C — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) October 6, 2024

Her father posted on X, stating she was last seen at the same time on the monorail. The Flaming Lips also posted on X, saying she was possibly headed downtown.

Charlotte Drozd is 16 years old and is described by SPD as a white woman, 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing khaki-colored shorts and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD at 206-625-5011.

