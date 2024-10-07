Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Daughter of Flaming Lips band member goes missing after Seattle show

Oct 7, 2024, 4:20 PM

Photo: Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd's teenage daughter went missing after the band performed in...

Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd's teenage daughter went missing after the band performed in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd’s teenage daughter went missing after the band performed in Seattle.

Flaming Lips opened for the popular band Weezer at Climate Pledge Arena Friday night.

WSP: Dead body found in suitcase near I-5, I-90 interchange identified

The arena is located near the Space Needle, which is the area where Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd was last seen.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), via an X post, Charlotte Drozd was last seen the Saturday after the show at 11:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Broad Street by the needle.

Her father posted on X, stating she was last seen at the same time on the monorail. The Flaming Lips also posted on X, saying she was possibly headed downtown.

VA fraud: 2 charged in scheme stealing from sick veterans

Charlotte Drozd is 16 years old and is described by SPD as a white woman, 5 feet 9 inches, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing khaki-colored shorts and pink shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call SPD at 206-625-5011.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

