The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is trying to identify human remains found at a homeless encampment last Friday morning.

Workers clearing the encampment near the Interstate 5, Interstate 90 interchange in Seattle first noticed the odor, then discovered the badly decomposed body. Online reports from independent journalist @PhotogSteve81 on Instagram said the body is that of a woman, and the body was found inside a suitcase. However, WSP wouldn’t confirm the details.

“Death in the outdoors and especially death at the hands of someone who has done evil to another person can create great indignities to a human body and this body suffered those indignities,” WSP Spokesperson Chris Loftis told KIRO Newsradio.

More from James Lynch: Owner of Seattle smoke shop fights back against burglary suspects

WSP’s investigation, for the moment, takes a backseat to that currently being conducted by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. It will identify the victim and determine the cause and manner of death.

“Hopefully we will be able to share the basics, gender, age that sort of thing,” Loftis said. “Bottom line is, this person, regardless of who they were, regardless of their life story, it was a human story and we’re going to treat them with as much dignity as we possibly can.”

More local crime: Possibly armed suspect remains on the loose after fatal West Seattle shooting

The case is being investigated as a homicide and so far, there are no suspects. WSP investigators expect a report from the Medical Examiner this week and then will resume their investigation.

“When the information allows us, we’re going to pursue this investigation and hopefully bring someone to justice,” Loftis said.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio