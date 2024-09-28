The owner of a South Seattle smoke shop is frustrated after his store was hit Friday morning for the second time in less than 24 hours. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Police said eight to nine men arrived at The City Smoke Shop at the corner of Rainier Avenue South and South Graham Street. They then drove a car through the front door.

The owners got a cell phone text security alert that his shop was being burglarized, again. He rushed to the shop and caught the crime in progress. The suspects fired at the owner and the owner retuned fire.

“He confronted the suspects and told them to leave,” Seattle Police Department (SPD) Detective Eric Munoz told KIRO Newsradio. “He was met with very, very dangerous gunfire. This was essentially a shootout in the middle of Rainier Avenue South. We know that there were well over 35 rounds fired during this incident.”

SPD investigating: Possibly armed suspect remains on the loose after fatal West Seattle shooting

The owner’s vehicle was struck nine times but, fortunately, he was not injured.

“They stole over $80,000 in merchandise and there was approximately $40,000 in damage to the building,” Munoz said.

Multiple neighbors called 911 after hearing a barrage of gunshots, some reported as sounding like automatic gunfire.

“The business should feel safe,” Neighbor Paula Shifsley told KIRO Newsradio. “And there shouldn’t be any violence toward them, at all.”

The eight to nine suspects got away in three separate cars. One of the cars was seen speeding away westbound on South Graham Street before it crashed on South Albro Place and the Interstate 5 overpass. The occupants ran away from the car and so far, no arrests have been made.

More local crime: Girl, 16, detained after allegedly threatening fellow Kentwood High student with a gun

SPD said it believes the men are responsible for both burglaries to his shop.

After the first incident early Thursday morning, the owner ordered concrete bin blocks to protect his business from smash-n-grabs. They didn’t arrive in time to stop the second incident but they arrived Friday morning. The owner said he hopes they deter criminals.

If anyone has any information about the burgalry, they are asked to call 911 or the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Follow @James_KIRORadio