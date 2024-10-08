Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Harger: WA a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock

Oct 8, 2024, 6:35 AM

ATM politicians gridlock...

Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife Gwen Walz (L) visit Justino's Pizzeria after his debate with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) on October 1, 2024 in New York City. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

(Photo: Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images)

Charlie Harger's Profile Picture

BY CHARLIE HARGER


News Director, MyNorthwest.com and KIRO Newsradio

Just when Seattle-area commuters thought traffic couldn’t get worse, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is adding a new wrinkle to the city’s notorious congestion. The Democratic vice presidential candidate is swinging through the Emerald City for a fundraiser, potentially turning rush hour into a parking lot.

Washington state, as predictably Democratic as its overcast skies, isn’t on Walz’s map for swaying votes. Instead, Seattle serves as a political ATM — a favored stop for officials topping off campaign coffers.

Over the years, the city has hosted political heavyweights from both parties. I’ve covered presidents and hopefuls alike — George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and even Donald Trump — making the pilgrimage. They arrive, hold closed-door meetings with deep-pocketed donors and depart with heavier wallets. Public appearances? It’s about as rare as a sunny day in November.

More KIRO Newsradio Opinions: Denial is still in style when it comes to election results

Seattleites have grown accustomed to this routine; it’s practically tradition. So when Governor Walz scheduled his visit, few eyebrows were raised. But he might be about to commit the ultimate local faux pas: Messing with traffic.

As Walz heads to an exclusive fundraiser in Hunts Point, security measures will shut down ramps and roads during peak commute times. For a city where traffic congestion is legendary — and not in a good way — the additional gridlock might be a bridge too far.

Report: Seattle has second-worst congestion, third-worst traffic in nation

Closing major arterials during rush hour won’t win hearts in a region united by a disdain for traffic jams. Well, that and a steadfast refusal to carry umbrellas despite the drizzle.

As for commuters caught in gridlock, perhaps they’ll find solace knowing they played a small part in the democratic process, even if involuntarily. After all, nothing says “participatory democracy” like sitting bumper-to-bumper while a motorcade whizzes by.

Seattle remains a favored stop for politicians seeking cash, and that’s unlikely to change. But a little consideration for the city’s daily rhythms could preserve goodwill.

After all, in politics, as in commuting, timing is everything.

More from Charlie Harger: As violent crime drops nationally, Washington takes a wrong turn

So here’s some unsolicited advice for political hopefuls: If you’re planning a visit, we welcome you. But please, plan around the commute. Maybe consider hosting at the conference room of the airport Holiday Inn.

Or at least send an apology muffin basket to everyone stuck on the freeway today. A little carb-loaded goodwill goes a long way.

Charlie Harger is the news director for MyNorthwest and KIRO Newsradio. Follow Charlie on X here and email him here

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

ATM politicians gridlock...

Charlie Harger

Harger: WA a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock

Tim Walz is swinging through the Emerald City for a fundraiser, potentially turning rush hour into a parking lot.

3 seconds ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Luggage Rage EXPLODES as Airlines Hike Bag Fees

Gee Scott joined the SMN crew with some “luggage rage” over the way people handle their bags on planes. This led to a conversation about the ridiculous packing methods of Dave Ross, including washing his clothes in the sink of the hotel room he stayed in. Listen to Seattle’s Morning News w/ Dave Ross & […]

16 hours ago

election denial...

Dave Ross

Ross: Denial is still in style when it comes to election results

I think we all have to accept that many of our neighbors, at this time in our history, have election denial regarding Donald Trump.

24 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Seattle Cop BUSTED in Shocking Sex Toy Scandal?

A Mercer Island police officer, Todd Roggenkamp, is under investigation for two incidents, one involving a prank with a sex toy and another an apparent abuse of power. Despite these incidents, Roggenkamp wasn’t fired, he was just demoted from sergeant to officer. Listen to the Gee and Ursula Show every weekday at 9am on KIRO […]

4 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Can You Handle a Spouse with Opposite Political Views?

The Wall Street Journal released an article about a married couple where the wife gives out cards apologizing for her husband, who gets heated with his political views at social events. So John brings up the question, can you be happily married to somebody who has a different political opinion than you? Bottom line: please […]

4 days ago

hypocrisy...

Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Teaching kids about hypocrisy was way too easy this week

This week, I found myself explaining to our second and fifth graders what hypocrisy -- and what being a hypocrite -- is. First, I had to spell it for them.

4 days ago

Harger: WA a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock