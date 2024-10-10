Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Celebrate Halloween by taking over your street

Oct 10, 2024, 5:00 AM

A towering figure of Jack Skellington from the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" appears in fro...

A towering figure of Jack Skellington from the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" appears in front of a house . (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

(AP Photo/Julia Rubin)

Chris Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY CHRIS SULLIVAN


KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter

If you’re still looking for a way to make a Halloween impression, why not shut down your street and throw a block party? Seattle is now accepting applications for “Trick or Street” permits.

Seattle has long allowed neighborhoods to shut down streets to throw parties or host events. It’s a fun and safe way to have an event without mixing pedestrians and cars. Trick or Street just has the best name for shutting down a street for Halloween. All you need to do is get a permit from the City of Seattle, and you can close your street any time between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.

“It’s a really exciting way for anyone in the community to trick or treat or just throw a pre-Halloween party in their neighborhood safely,” the Seattle Department of Transportation’s (SDOT) Mariam Ali said.

Fall fun: Pumpkin patches, Halloween haunted houses and more to do in October

Neighbors can now shut down up to three blocks in a row, as long as cross traffic is allowed to pass.

“We just encourage multi-block closures only where the cross streets are residential streets with no yellow or white lines,” Ali said. “Cross streets must remain to be open to allow cars to pass through.”

Any cross streets with painted traffic markings must remain open. The city will even help you with signs to make sure the event is done safely.

“We also have some suggestions about signs, like the streets closed or informational signs that people can see,” Ali said. “We actually have signs that they can use and borrow from us.”

All of this is free of charge.

MyNorthwest: UW biochemist wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs in protein design

However, closing a street does have some legal restrictions.

“We obviously don’t allow alcohol, but you can have food and music and tons of fun for the kids and stuff for families and communities,” SDOT’s Ali said.

To clarify, you cannot have alcohol in the closed street, but it is certainly allowed on your private property. So no beer garden in the middle of the street.

You can close down the street multiple times during the week-long window. Just make sure to spell everything out in the permit and be sure to tell everyone on the street you are doing this.

It is a bad neighbor move to shut down a street without telling anyone in advance.

Check out more of Chris’ Chokepoints here. You can also follow Chris on X. Head here to follow KIRO Newsradio Traffic’s profile on X.

Chokepoints

A towering figure of Jack Skellington from the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" appears in fro...

Chris Sullivan

Celebrate Halloween by taking over your street

If you're still looking for a way to make a Halloween impression, why not shut down your street and throw a block party?

3 hours ago

I-5 commute crash...

Frank Sumrall

‘Slow down:’ Troopers respond to nearly 40 King County crashes Tuesday

A four-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 heading south Tuesday morning, causing the morning commute to slow to a standstill.

2 days ago

tolls I-405 SR 167...

Chris Sullivan

Massive toll system changes on the way

The maximum tolls on I-405 and SR 167 went up to $15 earlier this year, but it's likely that rate will be going up again next year.

2 days ago

boylston ave off-ramp...

Nate Connors

Peace and quiet ahead: Boylston Ave off-ramp to shut down for noise walls

This weekend's portion of the noise wall project is scheduled to close the Boylston Ave off-ramp at 7 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday.

6 days ago

Image: A life flight helicopter landed on I-5 north in Tumwater on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024 after a ...

Steve Coogan

All I-5 north lanes are clear in Tumwater after being blocked due to 2 collisions

All of the I-5 north lanes in Tumwater were blocked Wednesday while emergency crews responded to two collisions involving eight vehicles.

8 days ago

Image: This map from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shows a map of closu...

Steve Coogan

3 deputies injured after police chase closed US 2 in Snohomish County

A police chase caused the closure of US 2 between Snohomish and Monroe Tuesday morning, local officials stated.

9 days ago

Celebrate Halloween by taking over your street