POLITICS

Ka-ching! Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz cashes in on Washington supporters

Oct 10, 2024, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm

Photo: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on the third day of the Democratic National Conv...

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz takes the stage on the third day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 21, 2024 in Chicago, Il. (Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo: Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BY BILL KACZARABA


Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president, made a brief but impactful visit to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. Walz held a fundraiser at Hunts Point, with tickets for the event priced as high as $250,000.

MyNorthwest doesn’t know the actual takeaway from the breakfast, but there were a few dozen attendees. You can do the math.

Jason Rantz: Tim Walz visited Washington for millions and all we got was lousy traffic in Seattle

Notable figures like Accolade Inc. CEO Raj Singh and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll were rubbing elbows with Walz. Costco CEO Jim Sinegal hosted the event. Walz, dressed in a blazer without a tie, addressed the attendees from a podium, emphasizing the tight race against Donald Trump and the critical need for funds to reach voters in key swing states.

This event was crucial as the election is less than a month away, and every dollar counts for both Democrats and Republicans. The race remains tight, with recent polls showing a neck-and-neck competition in key battleground states. Washington isn’t expected to be close, with the Harris/Walz ticket expected to win easily.

“This election is going to be very, very close, within the margin of error,” Walz stated at the event, according to Bloomberg. “I know I’m preaching to the choir, but our recital is in 28 days and we need to sing and we need to sing loudly. The help you give us here will let us invest in those battleground states.”

Charlie Harger: Walz visit a reminder WA is a mere ‘ATM’ for politicians visiting during gridlock

Ballots will be sent to Washington voters starting next week and must be postmarked or placed in election drop boxes by November 5.

Following the fundraiser, Walz departed for the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to catch a flight to his next campaign stop in Sacramento, California. His visit to Washington came on the heels of his first and only televised debate with former President Donald Trump’s running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance from Ohio.

The state Democratic Party released a statement highlighting the importance of the final weeks of the campaign: “With ballots already being cast in some states, it is more important than ever that we explain our vision for an opportunity economy that doesn’t just help families get by, but helps them get ahead. We look forward to helping Governor Walz make that case in the closing weeks of this election.”

In the meantime, the only indication to the common man that Walz was in Seattle was a hellish morning commute.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

