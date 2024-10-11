There were two violent crimes in just five days in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID).

The latest happened Thursday just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South Jackson Street. Police said a man was stabbed multiple times in the chest and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect is still on the loose.

There was also a shooting in the same general area on Sunday.

Some people living in the area said crime, violence and feeling unsafe have become the norm.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t feel safe walking during the day or at night, honestly,” CID resident Sierra Malone told KIRO Newsradio on Friday. “All the crime you have and all the drug addicts and things going on.”

CID resident Shane Deering said her cane could make her a target.

“I have a cane, and I feel like I kind of stick out a little bit and I feel if I’m out, I could be picked,” Deering said.

The Seattle City Council recently passed legislation to install outside surveillance cameras in what it calls three crime hotspots in Seattle – the Third Avenue corridor downtown, the area along Aurora Avenue in North Seattle and the CID. The hope is the cameras will deter crime, violence and drug activity in the three areas.

There was a lot of opposition to the plan during the council meeting before the legislation was passed. But, on the ground in the CID, the prevailing sentiment is that something needs to be done to curb crimes and ensure public safety.

“When you sit here and look around, you see stuff happening that’s not right, every day all day long,” Deering said. “So, eventually that’s going to go wrong. You can see it and I think that’s what gets people so frustrated. It’s right there and then people act shocked.”

Business owners said they are hopeful surveillance cameras will make a difference in the culturally rich part of the city.

