Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MONEY

Super PACs fuel spending surge: More money spent against Reichert than Ferguson in WA governor’s race

Oct 16, 2024, 3:55 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, the...

Democrat Bob Ferguson (left) has a commanding lead over Republican Dave Reichert in WA governor's race. (AP file photos)

(AP file photos)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

The financial backing from third-party organizations, including Super Political Action Committees (PACs), is becoming a substantial advantage for Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson in his race for governor.

According to the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission, opponents of Republican Dave Reichert have spent 37 times more than those opposing Ferguson.

Gee and Ursula: Reichert did better this debate but doubtful he can beat Ferguson

The difference is stark. So far, $6,101,525.50 has been spent to defeat Reichert, all of which comes from a single organization: Evergreen Values, a Super PAC affiliated with the Democratic Governor’s Association.

In contrast, only $171,583.61 has been spent to oppose Ferguson. This comes from two PACs: Bob for Bob (based in Puyallup), which reported $92,749.76, and Washington 24 (based in Snohomish), which reported $78,833.85.

Most of the funds used to oppose either candidate have gone toward broadcast advertising. Interestingly, the Republican Governor’s Association has not yet spent any money in an effort to defeat Ferguson, according to the commission.

These are all Super PACs, which face no contribution limits like traditional PACs. While Super PACs cannot donate directly to candidates or coordinate with their campaigns, they can spend unlimited amounts on independent expenditures.

Harger: Three weeks until Election Day and 2016’s lessons still matter

Despite the considerable spending gap on negative ads targeting Reichert, there’s no guarantee this will lead to a victory for Ferguson.

For perspective, in the 2012 governor’s race, $8,984,693.13 was spent in independent expenditures against Republican and then-Attorney Rob McKenna, compared to $9,303,879.56 against then-Democrat Congressman Jay Inslee.

Despite this, Inslee won by a narrow margin of 94,557 votes with 51.4% to McKenna’s 48.3%.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

Money

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, left, is seen on April 27, 2023 in Seattle. At right, the...

Matt Markovich

Super PACs fuel spending surge: More money spent against Reichert than Ferguson in WA governor’s race

The financial backing from third-party organizations, including Super Political Action Committees (PACs), is becoming a substantial advantage for Ferguson in his race for governor. 

21 hours ago

Photo: Pierce County jurors will now get paid $100 per day to participate at the County-City buildi...

Julia Dallas

Pierce County jurors will now get paid much more as part of pilot program

Pierce County jurors will now get paid $100 per day to participate at the County-City building as the county tries a new pilot program.

23 hours ago

Photo: The Summit at Snoqualmie in December....

Julia Dallas

Summit at Snoqualmie hopes to ease congestion with $55 daily parking fee

Looking to hit the slopes this winter? The Summit at Snoqualmie is the latest ski resort to charge a parking fee.

2 days ago

boeing...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing gets $10B credit line, plans to shed stock and cut 17,000 jobs as strike wears on

Boeing is expected to siphon off new shares of stock in a move to raise approximately $10 billion while the machinists strike wages on.

2 days ago

Image: A Costco sign can be seen outside of the Shoreline store location on Oct. 10, 2024....

Steve Coogan

Costco roundup: Some item prices lowered, more stores coming, big sub for sale

Costco announced it has dropped the price of some its Kirkland-brand products. The company also said it plans on opening more stores.

5 days ago

The logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exc...

Steve Coogan

Boeing to lay off about 10% of its workforce, stop most production of 767s amid strike

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement Friday afternoon that the company will lay off about 10% of its staff "over the coming months."

6 days ago

Super PACs fuel spending surge: More money spent against Reichert than Ferguson in WA governor’s race