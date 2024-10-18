Comic books, basketball cards, narcotics found in stolen Georgetown car

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers happened upon a stolen car in Georgetown Wednesday morning with drugs and collectibles found inside.

The stolen car, a Hyundai Elantra, was found along Airport Way S. near S Hardy Street in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood. The vehicle had been reported stolen less than 24 hours earlier, according to SPD, but the man within the car claimed he borrowed it from a friend two months ago.

“Officers searched the car and found cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as presumably stolen comics (a graded and signed copy of Classic X-Men #1!!!!) and basketball cards,” SPD wrote.

Police arrested and booked the 53-year-old man into King County Jail for investigation of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell and possession of a stolen vehicle.

If anyone knows who may own the comic books, please reach out to SPD with the reference case number 2024-294745.

