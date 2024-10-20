(Image courtesy of the Washington Association of Sheriff’s and Police Chiefs via YouTube)

Gubernatorial hopeful Bob Ferguson threw another signature hissy fit when pressed about the Democrats’ dismal record on crime in the state of Washington.

In a rare sit-down, Ferguson was interviewed by Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC) Executive Director Steve Strachan. The law enforcement group spoke with both the attorney general and Republican gubernatorial candidate Dave Reichert to address Washington’s spiraling crime crisis.

Ferguson, however, lost his cool when Strachan pointed out that the state’s soft-on-crime policies “came from the majority party, which, coincidentally, happens to be yours.”

“Give me a break!” Ferguson whined in response.

Why did Bob Ferguson throw another hissy fit?

Before the hissy fit, Bob Ferguson spent the interview claiming to be tough on crime, which is an obvious departure from the truth. But he finally lost it when discussing the Retail Crime Task Force, which he loves to tout as a success, despite only implementing it after Democrat policies created a retail theft emergency.

Strachan said not many would be impressed by the task force because the crisis was due to soft-on-crime policies.

“Give me a break! I’m just being honest,” Ferguson responded. “Look, we have 39 county prosecutors who prosecute these cases, right? Most of them are Republicans. I’m sorry, give me a break. You cannot lay that… no, no, no, no. I’m not gonna let you lay that on the feet of the Democratic Party. That is unfair and inaccurate.”

Except, it is both fair and accurate.

Yes, Democrats’ policies are to blame for the Washington crime crisis

Retail theft went through the roof because of policies purposefully keeping criminal suspects out of jail, as part of the Democrats’ prison depopulation plan. The younger the criminal, sometimes no matter the crime, the higher the likelihood they would be kept out of jail.

Concurrently, Democrats and Ferguson implemented a plan to release level three sex offenders into less secure residential facilities in neighborhoods near areas where kids gather, without alerting the community. Recently, the Washington State Department of Corrections say convicted felon and sexually violent predator Damion Blevins removed his ankle bracelet and skipped town. He was later arrested in Oregon.

Democrats passed a ban on police vehicular pursuits. It gave a green light to thieves driving stolen cars into storefronts, looting what they could, then driving off in another stolen car. They knew they couldn’t be pursued. Then, Democrats passed a law that prevent police from questioning juvenile suspects without a lawyer, even if the parent or guardian gives consent.

No one should trust Bob Ferguson on crime

Throughout the interview, Ferguson picked his words as carefully as a lawyer dodging a perjury charge. He tried not to alienate the progressive, anti-cop crowd he’s courting while also avoiding an outright lie.

“I don’t care who you are, if you commit a violent crime, there’s gonna be consequences. That’s always been my position,” Ferguson said.

Too bad his party doesn’t share that position. And what about non-violent crimes? Ferguson, as he subtly implies, isn’t interested in consequences for those. That’s why Washington is drowning in crime.

Bob Ferguson’s hissy fit shows just how notoriously thin-skinned and childish he is. It was on full display during the first gubernatorial debate. He whined to moderators every time Reichert called out his lies and distortions. But don’t mistake his tantrums for some noble passion to set the record straight. He’s the one running a truth-challenged campaign, lying his way to the governor’s mansion.

